Julia attempts to end her life by jumping off the roof of her apartment complex but is saved on the operating table after a near death experience where she encounters restless and evil spirits in purgatory.

She tries to get her life back on track, but is haunted by visions of those same spirit she encountered desperate to claim her soul for themselves.

As the spirits get more desperate and violent, Julia’s life - and her lives of those around her - are in grave danger, and there is only one way to stop it.

When it comes to horror flicks from the Southeast Asian countries, you can rely on Indonesia and Malaysia to produce films heavily skewed towards religious elements. It’s Thailand and the Philippines that tend to make more creative, original horror flicks that feel like something Hollywood and their ilk would produce.

This title, from the Philippines, feels like a novel concept - a woman haunted by a groups of evil spirits that have latched themselves to her after a near death experience - but is kind of lets down by it heavy handed, Indonesian-style approach to laying on the religion nice and heavy.

Religion aside, and I will address that element later, I want to discuss the positive elements of this film, of which there are many.

First is the exceptional cinematography. It’s not just in its framing and shot selection, but the colour and composition as well. Light and colour are used so well in this film, with scene saturated in reds, blues and yellows at multiple times during the film. Creatively this add an interesting element to the film - red is usually associated with danger, and that’s what we see on the screen when red light appears. The reverse is true for the blues.

There is also a rather standout performance from the support actress playing Julia’s sister Mia. While at times she drifts into the melodramatic with the waterworks, she is also the most believable and sympathetic character in the whole film. I liked her, but I wish I could say the same for Julia.

I am just not sure what it is, but the characters of Julia and Lucas - the mysterious man we meet later on the film - are just not that compelling. Neither of them light up the scenes they are in, nor do they make them more exciting. Which is the shame because the whole end of the film focusses on the two of them.

Rather, it was the sister and the security guard of the movie that I found more relatable, more genuine and more interesting in the film. A major fail there.

But I did like the creature and demon designs, and the scenes when they appear. There is some quick yet clever editing in these scenes to highlight when Julia is experiencing her visions, which is cleverly shown to the audience with these quick cuts where you see wide shots of no evil spirits, but close-ups of them. I liked this a lot, and it showed an attention to detail from the director who has an impressive list of Filippino horror movies to his filmography including the well-received 2008 film Affliction and several entries to the long running Shake Rattle & Roll series.

In the end, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag though. Heavy handed religious elements revolving around obeying and repenting, two lead characters that aren’t captivating and a story that’s been done before clash with excellent supporting cast performances, fantastic lighting and editing and impressive demon designs and horror scenes.

A mixed bag deserves a mixed rating.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Richard Somes

STARRING Charlie Dizon, RK Bagatsing, Xyriel Manabat

ORIGINAL TITLE Near Death

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Philippines

RELEASE DATE 29 November 2025

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