Kenar takes a short trip with her friend Ayu back to her village to try and forget about her recent, messy break up. Ayu’s village is known for their famous dancers, which Kenar has a passion for.

However, they arrive at the village on the eve of when a sacrifice will be performed, and the spirit of a dead dancer has taken a fancy in Kenar, possessing her and making her the ideal candidate for the villagers.

I’m not sure this movie achieved what it set out to.

Do you know how when a new, popular horror movies comes out, The Asylum is quick to make an imitation to piggyback off its marketing campaign. For example: when The Monkey came out, they pumped out The Jolly Monkey before its release, and ditto with Morgan Killer Doll riding the coattails of Megan.

But rather than creative their own original stories, they’re just slasher films.

Why am I bringing this up for this review? Is this movie a slasher? No, it is not. But it feels very like an Asylum knock-off of a more popular, well-known film.

What film am I referring to? It’s Badarawuhi, also known in English as The Dancing Village, the prequel/spin-off from the KKN Di Desa Penari universe.

Now the running joke of Asylum movies is that they’re usually really bad. And while this movie isn’t really bad, it’s just not a patch on the movie it’s clearly trying to rip-off.

The main character in Badarawuhi is imposing, impressive, dominant and beautiful. She doesn’t want to hunt people down and kill anyone, she’s just looking for someone to tempt and someone to possess.

But the dancer spirit in this movie isn’t a patch on her. We don’t really meet her until a fair bit into the movie - the intro isn’t counted since we don’t see her face. And not only that, but the dancer spirit is also not alone. She comes with another supernatural beast. Admittedly, that beast is a little more frightening.

So, this is yet another Indonesian village possession film. We’ve all lost count of how many of those have been made over the last years thanks to the original KKN movie. It’s just not a very good possession film, even if it contains a half-decent scene involving Kenar levitating while still dancing.

In fact, I will admit, her dancing possession scenes are quite good. To be able to perform traditional dances while trying to fight against a spirit while bawling her eyes out would not have been easy scenes to perform, and for that Febby Rastanty deserves kudos.

But that’s all I found enjoyable in this film. The typical mistaken identity, revenge plot feels badly explained, and the strange fist fight at the end of the film just looked ridiculous. Why not ask a ‘silat’ martial artist to choreograph the scene to add some authenticity? Instead, these two characters attempt a weird street brawl where they perform running flying knee attacks and roundhouse punches telegraphed hours in advance.

CREEP-O-METER:

There are possession scenes with the typical “demonic” voices, levitation caused by possession, with a spirit with ghoulish skin. Additionally, there is a shadowy beastlike creature that appears alongside the spirit dancer, and a scene of a man being set on fire.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Indra Gunawan

STARRING Febby Rastanty, Dea Annisa, Aliando Syarief

ORIGINAL TITLE Narik Sukmo

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 3 July 2025

