Comfort food is the best. Even though it’s super guilty - either sugary or salty - it makes you feel so good. For a few minutes afterwards anyway.

These are the horror movies that make me feel the same. They’re the nasty, junky movies that are just oh-so-good to watch!

Friday The 13th Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan

Universally hated by every single Friday the 13th fan, and unjustifiably so. After seven movies in the series where we have seen Jason’s mother get decapitated after killing Kevin Bacon, Jason wearing a potato sack, a 3D release and a based Corey Feldman finishing him off which resulted in an unnecessary sequel, Jason finally leaves the confines of Camp Crystal Lake (lets ignore what happened in Part 5, okay?) and heads on a cruise boat to New York city.

Well he eventually gets there - most of the movie is set on the boat, but when he does get there we get some of the funniest scenes of the series including the infamous mask reveal to the gangbangers, the uppercut that inspired Mortal Kombat and a ridiculous scene in the sewers where a disfigured Jason is melted by toxic waste.

What a time to be alive when this movie came out!

Too many people take this movie too seriously. It should be approached solely as a popcorn film, and that’s why I love this one so much! Also, Kane Hodder.

Halloween 6: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Yet another “bastard” title of a popular movie series, I still remember the day this movie hit the shelves of the local video store, where the lady working there had kept it aside especially for me to rent out.

And what a fun time it was! A new slasher film in the middle of the 90s when producers were still brave enough to do something interesting with their films.

Distrusted by from Dimension Films - the same crew behind The Crow, Scream and Scary Movie, and produced by the Akkad’s who must have been rolling in their Halloween money by this point, this movie kinda follows on from Part 5 but ignores the fact that Danielle Harris was still alive in the real world and decides to recast her character with an odd lookalike.

But perhaps this movie is more famous for a few other things. For the first time ever, Paul Rudd is introduced to the world. Depending on your opinion of him, that could be a good or a bad thing. It also attempted to introduce Marianne Hagan from the world of TV into cinema, but that didn’t go so well for her.

Or maybe you remember this because it was Donald Pleasance’s last film. By the end of the title, you can tell he is barely hanging in there, but he was a trooper to the end and has been sorely missed from every Halloween title since.

Or perhaps its the fact there are two wildly different versions of this movie out there - different to the point where they have almost completely different second halves and endings.

Either version I watch always brings a smile to my face - especially when that little girl exclaims: “it’s raining mummy, it’s raining red!”. That’s blood dear.

Saw

I think we can all safely agree that Saw is not a bad movie, but it’s damn good popcorn film, even if a rewatch is spoilt by already knowing what happens at the end!

Now, I only add the first movie to this list because it’s only the first title that was influential to me. As a young Aussie lad, there is nothing I loved more than watching Aussie horror movies (as you’ll see by the next entry) but nothing infuriated me more than knowing that THIS film was made by Australians in Hollywood, because they couldn’t secure the funding they needed to make it here. A mistake that hopefully will never be made again.

The first time I saw this movie was on pirated DVD back in 2004, a few weeks before the eventual cinematic release here in Australia. I remember being glued to the screen, immersed in this thriller involving two unrelated men chained up in bathroom with a dead body between them.

I remember that ending! And when a friend of mine said he wanted to see the movie in the cinema, I jumped at the opportunity to watch it on the big screen because I wanted to be in the room with someone (anyone) when the big reveal happened! I had the same feeling for The Sixth Sense too.

The movie had a cool (official) DVD release too with a transparent cover showing off the disc inside that had a sawblade printed on it. Clever. And while this movie spawned more sequels and spinoffs than I have seen (and the ones I have seen I can barely remember what they are about), it’s this first title that I will always want to go back and watch whenever I have a big bag of popcorn, a hankering for a gruesome horror film and need reminding of how talented Australians can be.

Wolf Creek

I’m prepared to fight anyone to the death who dares to say this is not a good movie. Seemingly learning our lesson from letting Saw slip through our fingers, Aussie film producers couldn’t jump on this script fast enough - a semi true-story horror thriller inspired by one of the worst serial killers in Australia.

But I am sure as hell pretty confident that Ivan Milat was nowhere near as charming as Mick Taylor.

This was the movie that every Australian horror fan needed to see in the cinema, if only for the fact that most of my generation grew up with John Jarratt as a presenter on the TV show Better Homes and Gardens and handful of feel-good Australian' TV drama, ignoring - or more like oblivious to - the fact he starred in one of the best Australian war films in The Odd Angry Shot. Who could forget the famous quote “you could set your clock to this fuckin’ rain!”

Wolf Creek was everything I loved about cinema. A brilliant bad guy who wasn’t really bad, just misunderstood. Two annoying female leads whose deaths wouldn’t be lamented and a young Nathan Phillips still struggling to work out how to act. Luckily, he figured that out before starring in the brilliant These Final Hours. But I wouldn’t have expected anything less from a boy from Sunbury.

I could watch Wolf Creek again, and again, and again. And I should before the rumoured part 3 is released, because Mick Taylor is a damn fine Australian!

Oh, and don’t let this movie put you off visiting the outback of Australia. Murderous serial killers are the least of your worries out there.

Ghost In Barber’s

It’s time to go back to the trash, with a movie you’ve never heard of before unless you’ve watched some of the videos on my Youtube channel. This is classic modern Chinese horror at it’s most terrible, and I love it all more because of it.

Now, there are a lot of Chinese horror movies I could have given this last place too, but no movie represents the disaster of Chinese horror more than this one. It’s also one of the only titles I’ve dared to watch more than three times! That’s how much I enjoy this.

It’s the definition of madness. I keep watching this movie hoping that the ending will get better in each subsequent viewing.

In this film, a girl and her boyfriend, who is cheating on her with another girl who has this pathetic lapdog constantly following her, all travel to her family business in the Chinese countryside. This business is a hybrid barbershop and motel.

Trust me, this gets more insane.

Her father owns the operates both businesses alongside an assistant, and also staying the night is a strange man who appears to be a poacher. However, the ghost of the girl’s mother haunts the place, looking to take revenge on anyone who is poaching small animals in the area, and also against anyone who would dare do any harm to her daughter.

Except this is a Chinese horror film where ghosts are not allowed, so the ending needs to be explained by something so ridiculous that only a Scooby Doo cartoon could do it justice.

This movie comes from a production house that is famous for making movies like this. Titles such as Haunted Graduation Photo, Haunted Dormitory Marionette Teacher and The Haunted Cinema are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ridiculous horror films from China.

But nothing could be more insane than this title. And that’s saying something.

If you’re curious about this film, check out my full movie commentary here:

So, these are my five comfort food horror films, what are yours? Leave a comment below to let me know and Merry Christmas!

