Hsu-Chuan is working on the hottest new VR game - an experience where the user will walk through the house and investigate the brutal murder of a pregnant artist who creates clay sculptures made of dirt from graveyards. He takes home one of her creations, and his pregnant wife - who works to restore statues - takes an interest in it.

But the statue contains a collection of evil spirits, which are awaken when it makes contact with human blood. His wife gets possessed, and he engages the assistance of a Taoist priest investigating ancient talismans to help him contain and defeat the evil spirits.

Taiwan makes some of the most interesting and exciting horror films. From Incantation, to Detention, and Dead Talent’s Society to Haunted Mountain Yellow Taboo - recent Taiwanese horror cinema has been a treasure trove of hot hits.

I am now adding this movie to that ‘hot hits’ list.

Taiwanese horror cinema loves to explore the Taoist side of its culture. Prevalent in most Taiwanese movies are Taoist priests and the use of these talismans. You’d think that this theme would be worn out by now, but filmmakers keep making ways to draw my interest back in and keep me on the edge of my seat.

What I love about Taiwanese horror is that it blends the current and the past together. In this movie, which is partially reminiscent of Takashi Shimizu’s 2023 VR themed Immersion, the concept of virtual reality is used as one of the hooks. In this movie’s case, not only is it used to set the scene but also as a way for the characters to help and connect with each other. Make sure you stick around and watch the second last scene of the movie to see what I truly mean about that.

Taiwan has never shied away from blood and gore either. If you’re squeamish about ‘eye-ball action’ then be forewarned that several characters’ eye-balls have some ‘not-so-pleasant’ things happen to them.

With this being a movie with a VR setting, you’re going to be expecting a rather liberal use of CGI. And this is correct but thankfully most of it seems to be relegated to representations of the spirits entering and leaving the possessed bodies - there’s no digital gore here!

This is one of those movies where everything fits together quite perfectly. It’s very by-the-numbers. A template of how to make a movie without thinking too hard. The pregnant wife character comparisons and the ham-fisted introduction of the Taoist priest are prime examples of what I mean by this. There is no surprise for the audience, which means this movie’s aim was entertainment and immersion.

And, in my humble opinion, I believe it did this.

It’s certainly not perfect thought. Almost everything is foreshadowed - include the inevitable sequel which is just hammered home in a not-so-subtle way in the final scene of the movie.

But there was one strange portion of the film that had me wondering if the editor or producer had made a mistake. The scene where the Taoist priest is walking through the murder house while being guided by Hsu-Chuan. It’s obvious that he is using the VR set to guide him, but then he gets killed in the game and has to start again. That bit alone was actually quite funny, and the added randomness introduced by the VR game made it feel more realistic.

However, the very next scene cut back to - what I can only assume to be - about 20-30 minutes in the past where Hsu-Chuan explains to the Taoist priest how he will use the VR helmet to assist him. This scene is totally out of place and completely unneeded at this point because we - the audience - have already worked out what they are doing. It either should have been before the priest entered the house, or just completed cut out to reduce the run time.

Minor gripes aside, I’ve seen people online accuse the filmmakers of using AI in the film. There is a scene where the characters talk about “using AI to remove glitches in the scanning process” - and I assume some people watching the film legitimately think the filmmakers did this. This is ridiculous. I am all for calling out filmmakers who use AI in their movies, but for false accusation to be make because people aren’t intelligent enough to know the difference between using AI, characters talking about using AI and traditional CGI is just mindblowing to me.

AI has absolutely rotted people’s brains to the point where they just think anything they don’t understand is AI. It’s going to get hard for filmmakers going forward with this in mind.

With that out of the way, if you like video games and using VR as a theme in a movie, if you like the occasional jump scare, creepy make up, bone crunching sound effects and easy to understand yet fully entertaining movies - then this is right down your alley. It was definitely down mine!

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Shieh Meng-ju

STARRING Tony Yang, Cecilia Choi, Derek Chang

ORIGINAL TITLE 泥娃娃

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Mudborn

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Taiwan

RELEASE DATE 9 October 2025

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