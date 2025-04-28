Chloe is about to depart Wales for a stint at a university in California, and her friends decide to throw her a going-away drinks gathering that ends up as an afterhours fairground party.

But living at the fairgrounds is a very mad scientist and his two weird creations - a mouse and a bear. The mouse, affectionately known as “The Killer”, is killing random people and bringing their body parts back to the scientist who is attempting to create a bride for him - similar to what Dr Frankenstein did.

But Chloe, being a typical Welsh woman who is stubborn, tough and hard to understand, takes matters into her own hands to stop these monsters after they’ve killed all her friends and father.

So, she’s just a bit late to the party to save everyone, which I suppose would have made a much more different, and shorter movie if she had stopped The Killer and his bear friend earlier. Yes, for some odd reason, Winnie The Pooh is in this movie too.

Technically this is the second so-called “Mickey Mouse” movie to be widely released, with Screamboat and I Heart Willie not widely available just as yet. But being second to the party - I need to stop using that word in this review - doesn’t mean much when the movie is so horrendously bad that not even the premise could hope to secure an audience dumb enough to watch it.

Yeah, I was dumb enough to watch it. I said in my review of Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare that we’ve probably gone far enough with these public domain and fairytale movies, and this is yet another piece of evidence to back that claim up.

Follow me on "X"

And I am a guy who LOVES watching bad movies. But even I have a limit.

It’s the continuity and technical problems that killed this movie for me. From the terrible acting from some of the cast - made even worse by the subtitles of the film having a hard time with constant errors or just giving up entirely - to the terrible effects such as the shark at the end, and the curtain reveal where the editor has sped up the footage of the characters running away!

Then there is confusion with having Winnie The Pooh in the movie - complete with that appears to be the mask from Blood and Honey, which makes sense as these are both ITN movies. For some reason there are two fights scenes where the mouse and the bear battle it out, and these scenes just lack any oomph.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Do you know why? They have no music. No sound effects. Nothing. It’s like watching a school yard fight video uploaded to YouTube but without the crowd of onlookers egging the two combatants on. The lack of atmosphere at a pivotal moment of the film just kills it.

But honestly, everything else beforehand killed it too. The lack of continuity will confuse you. How does the killer end up stalking one character in one shot, and then an entirely different character in a different location in the next shot? Why does one character talk about a news broadcast of a killer on the loose at the fairground, but then by the end of the movie there are no police or emergency crews there to stop the killer or clean up the mess?

And why, for a movie set in Wales, does a character drive a left-hand drive car. They use right hand drive cars in that part of the world.

Just like Peter Pan, this movie is also excessively and unnecessarily cruel. And like that film, this could have been any other generic slasher movie and probably have been better if it didn’t try to shoehorn in a well-known character, even if that character is unrecognizable.

I’ll give this 1 ghost out of 5. It’s dumb - really dumb. Its only highlight was the arcade scene where I am pretty sure I saw a Crazy Taxi machine. Oh, and I will admit the guy who plays “The Mouse Killer” did a pretty good job in the non-killing scenes too.

WATCH THIS MOVIE NOW ON TUBI (link).

Genre Really Dumb Horror

Director Brendan Petrizzo

Starring Natasha Tosini, Danielle Scott, Lewis Santer

Original Title The Mouse Experiment

Alternative Title Mouse of Horrors

Country of Origin Wales/UK

Release Date 28 March 2025

Leave a comment