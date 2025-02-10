I hate to say this, but as much as I hate this movement towards making slasher movies based on public domain characters, I also love it as well.

Let’s check out the trailer and a bit of news about I (heart) Willie. An unfortunate name… The video is 5m 05s.

For those keeping count, I think this is the seventh Mickey Mouse movie. Clearly, I am not keeping accurate accounts.

Here we go, poor Popeye has three movies coming out casting him as a homicidal serial killer. Here is Shiver Me Timbers, actually this is the second trailer for this movie. This video is 3m 54s.

