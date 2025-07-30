Two chained together World War 2 POWs wash up on a strange island, only to discover there seems to be something else living there hunting them down.

They work together to try and defeat the beast, only to come to a horrible realisation once they know what the beast is!

There are two ways to approach this film, but both ways will lead you to roughly the same conclusion. This is either a survival movie, or a monster movie. Unfortunately, it’s best not to watch this movie with both styles in mind, because either way it will lead to some form of disappointment.

As a survival movie, the characters don’t stay on the island long enough to really kick it into survival mode. It’s more like they know they will be rescued, so they are just biding their time. There is no Castaway style “Wilson” scene in this movie, they’re not settling in for a long haul. It’s more like Battle Royale, but without the characters knowing what they are there for.

So then, there’s probably more to like here if you approach this as a monster movie. Unlike most monster movies, there is no origin story, no background and no reasoning. There’s just a monster, violence and a scene of it killing a crocodile. Which, admittedly, looked rather cool.

Also, the monster design looks very familiar. I can picture it, but I just can’t put my finger on what it is.

Perhaps this is an odd-couple film then - Rush Hour style? Dean Fujioka plays Saito; he would be the Jackie Chan of the film. Calm, cool, rational with some impressive fighting that’s out of place in the environment. I get that it looks cool to strike a pose with a samurai sword, but perhaps not when you’re in the middle of getting your ass kicked by a monster.

Callum Woodhouse, the British soldier Bronson - cool name by the way - would be Chris Tucker’s character. Loud, abrasive, does things without thinking, but then ultimately is brave enough to save the day and come to Saito’s rescue.

This is then more akin to a Chinese monster movie, but without the typical bad guy rich character who is bankrolling scientific research, whose crew stumbles across an ancient monster.

Give me one more shot. This is actually like the 1998 American version of Godzilla. I’ll leave you with that one to think about.

Thus, not only does the film suffer from an identity about what it is - even its official listing mentions it’s a “horror fantasy action thriller”, it also has an identity crisis about where it’s from. It’s a Singaporean bankrolled movie with an Indonesian/Malaysian title starring Japanese and British actors, set in an island somewhere between Malaysia and Japan.

Thankfully, for the audience, the two main characters are at least somewhat likeable, but only after they beat the living shit out of each other on the beach when they first land on the island. Then they have this realisation to work together and the movie benefits from it. But I suppose we needed the moment of tension to help warm us up to these two. The language barrier never gets in their way, but then again this is a movie. In real life they’d be constantly asking “what?” to each other all the time.

What about the monster? Well yeah, it’s imposing enough on the screen, but I am not sure I like the fact it’s virtually unkillable. If that’s what the filmmakers wanted, then it’s just adding false drama to a film. Our characters can’t win, so why should the audience bother investing in them? And obviously it sets itself up for a sequel.

I am confused about how this thing breeds though. It appears that it’s mate is dead in the film, so how does the creature - the “mermaid” as Saito calls it - ever hope to continue its bloodline and legacy in the film? Is it actually an alien? Are we witnessing a new Predator here? Will the sequel be set on the mermaid planet? And aren’t mermaids supposed to be female, meaning what does it actually mate with?

Ah, too many questions. I just wanted to watch a film and give my brain a rest for 85 minutes.

