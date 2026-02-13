An up-and-coming TV show host is given an opportunity of a lifetime! She will be the co-host of a revived paranormal reality TV show that was mysteriously cancelled after the murders of the original cast and crew. Part of her research is to watch the old episodes, and she stumbles across a tape labeled “Misteri Rumah Darah” - disappointingly this is not the raw footage from the Mo Brothers excellent 2009 movie.

The footage shows the murders, and she decides this will be the first episode of the rebooted show. After visiting the site and presenting her research to the producer, he immediately shuts her down. And she must find out why!

For once a modern Indonesian movie shows some promise. Mainly because there is no religious element to bog it down. The first act of the movie is pretty good too. Partially showing from an POV view from the cameraman, we watch the crew go through the house and get attacked by a vengeful spirit.

We then find out, later in the movie, that the spirit has a thirst for revenge. It wants to kill, but it doesn’t make sense why it wants to kill the crew at the start of the movie. They don’t really do anything to upset her other than just going to the house to film.

But as the movie progresses, the holes start to appear, and we’re just supposed to ignore what it’s trying to make us believe is happening.

When the spirit possesses the new co-host, this makes sense. It’s trying to pass on a message to her and show her what happened the night she was killed. What doesn’t make sense is the bits that happen afterwards. What we end up getting with this movie is a series of ridiculous coincidences that only ever happen in a movie world.

And that ruins the film. For once we get no religion, and in the end, we get a very poorly crafted possession revenge film with the typically cheesy Indonesian possessions scenes, gory violence and an utter suspension of disbelief.

While I watch movies to escape from reality, I still want it to make sense.

2 Ghosts

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Andi A. Manoppo and Alfani Wiryawan

STARRING Wavi Zihan, Tyan Anugrah, Emil Kusumo

ORIGINAL TITLE Misteri Rumah Darah

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Mystery of the Blood House

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 6 March 2025

