Having trouble keeping up with all these damn Mickey Mouse movies? So am I.

Listed here are all the Mickey Mouse horror movies that have been announced, including my reviews or previews of the title. (Previews will be replaced with the Reviews).

Enjoy, and leave a comment if you know of more.

Current count: 7

THE MOUSE TRAP (2024)

First cab off the rank was this stinker of a slasher that had clearly had a lot of post-production interference.

SCREAMBOAT (2025)

This one is now out - and it is the BEST OF THE LOT. It’s actually really good, check out our review below.

MOUSE OF HORRORS (2025)

Also known as The Mouse Experiment. It’s as bad as you think. Here is a preview…

..and a review!

I 💗 WILLIE (2025)

I refuse to say this title out loud. Unreleased, here is my preview.

As a bonus, let’s watch the first four minutes together:

MICKEY VS WINNIE (TBA)

Because of course, we have to see both of these twisted guys together in the same film, right? This one is still pending a release date, but here is the preview:

THE MOUSE TRAP: WELCOME TO THE MICKEYVERSE (2025)

Sequel to The Mouse Trap. Why? I don’t know. No trailer yet. TMDB listing.

MOUSEBOAT MASSACRE (TBA)

The Brits turn at Mickey. This could be the worst one yet. TMDB listing.

