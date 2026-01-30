GUEST REVIEWER: Antony. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This review appeared on our Discord review channel on January 29 2025.

Putri had always known her mother, Sari, as a talented tarot reader trusted by many high-ranking officials and prominent businessmen. She had almost no personal memories of her.

That was until Sari died in an accident.

One day, Putri receives a text message on her phone from her late mother’s number. At first, she thought it was just a prank. But gradually, the messages began to give guidance about the future-events that actually come true. Putri slowly realizes the messages are truly from her mother.

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

This is the latest movie from director Azhar Kinoi Lubis, and to date I've now seen 12 of his horror films, and he still has a new movie coming out next week.

Ok so here goes... I don't know what could save this movie but remaking everything from the scratch. The characters felt so shallow, and not likeable, also so so many plotholes, overloud sounds and unnecessary jumpscares, to the point I was just rolling my eyes everytime, I just didn't feel any thrill or suspense at all.

The movie just didn't even try to build up the eerie atmosphere... and then... it just ended just like that?

One thing however did make me laugh: the daughter had to re-dig her dead mother up from her grave, and I will say it was the most perfect square hole that even a JCB driver would be proud of.

Overall, this movie had the potential to be so much better, but I just felt myself getting bored

RATING

GHOST Rating - 1/5

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Callista Arum, Nova Eliza, Raihan Khan

ORIGINAL TITLE Mama: Pesan Dari Neraka

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Mama: A Message From Hell

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 11 September 2025

Leave a comment