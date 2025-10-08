Located deep in jungles is a diamond mine where a demon with red eyes prowls for sacrifices. Jarot, a poor laborer working at the rock mine next door, goes missing one night after trespassing on its land.

His wife Ambar desperately searches for him and takes up a job at the same mine he worked at in order to find her husband, but what she ends up finding is much worse than she expected.

I really mean it when I say that is so refreshing to watch an Indonesian horror movie that is devoid of any religion, and this year alongside The Butterfly House and The Draft, this could be my pick of the bunch so far.

For those of you that are really nerdy into Asian horror, this film reminds me of the 2021 Malaysian title Roh (Soul). A mysteriously creepy setting, a character who knows the truth and a child who is central to the plot - it’s all here but wrapped up with a completely different bow.

If you like movies with slow burns - and I will admit, I don’t usually like them - then this film is right down your alley. We are introduced to the creature early on but are never told anything about it. Even by the end of film, we don’t really know anything about it. But that’s the point - that creature is supposed to be whatever you think it is. Is it a metaphor for greed? Environmental destruction? Or evil foreign corporations who destroy the Indonesian jungles and exploit the locals for meagre returns? You be the judge.

It’s a strong but subtle message where the main protagonist is a poor widowed woman desperately trying to survive.

The movie is extremely gloomy, grey and full of dread. It’s not a dreadful movie though (as such is the idiosyncrasies of the English language) but there is never a happy moment in the film. Not even the ending is happy, it just brings a sense of relief that Ambar’s scenario is finally over. But there is no winner here.

However, I am in two minds about the ending. Without going into spoiler territory, the movie’s finale turns into a supernatural, possession style film complete with a scene that feels out of place for a movie that appears to be grounded in some kind of reality. Again, the final scenes of the movie are indeed a metaphor (remove one obstacle, and another more powerful one will take its place), so be prepared for the movie to deliver one last message before the end credits roll.

On a technical note, there isn’t too much here to dislike except for the abundant use of digital blood effects in the final scene of the movie. It’s noticeable and very jarring to see blood sprays that disappear in the air as if you are playing one of the first Mortal Kombat video games. It’s also a deliberately drab looking film - even the jungle doesn’t look lush or green, but more of an uninviting brown and dark green colour. But once you realise that the only vibrancy in the film is from fire, and the role the fire plays, you’ll understand why this artistic choice was made.

GENRE Horror Mystery

DIRECTOR Eden Junjung

STARRING Raihaanun, Simhala Avadana, Whani Darmawan

ORIGINAL TITLE Angkara Murka

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Mad of Madness, [Blind Rage, Savage Fury]

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 22 May 2025

