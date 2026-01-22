WARNING: The following review contains NSFW content and images. Don’t open or read this review while you’re at work or in public.

Of all the Asian countries to make a movie like this, the Philippines probably would have been third on my list after the Japanese and Koreans. And maybe the Taiwanese.

So that makes them fourth.

Exodus and his girlfriend Amanda are the Examiners, a popular YouTube – sorry RealTube – prank channel. Prank channels being the second worst channels on Youtube, only beaten by movie review channels *cough*.

Anyway, after one prank too many – none of which are actually funny – Exodus is kidnapped and dumped into a dark room with 8 glory holes, while a man in a gimp costume taunts him on a TV with his kidnapped partner in the background.

The gimp wants to teach Exodus a lesson due to his indiscretions. And we, as the audience, are more than happy to let it happen.

Honestly I couldn’t think of a nicer person for the scenario in this movie to happen to. Filmmakers, please take note of this – if you want the audience to care about the characters, make them likeable. Exodus is not likeable, thus watching him get tortured is fantastic.

But the torture here is rather mild if you are used to movies like Saw, Hostel or Audition. It’s interesting that the Philippines is attempting to play in this space. Thus, it makes this film an interesting curiosity and definitely not something I expected from there. The few Philippine horror films have never been gory or contain the amount of sexual content like this, except for Bula, which I actually enjoyed!

Yes this film is for the perverted. Its starts off with a rather vigorous sex scene with some nice close ups, and then keeps the sexual language strong throughout the film. Then there are the scenes of sexual torture, rape themes and other such discussions. I’d expect this kind of film from Japan.

However the shock value alone is not enough.

On top of the film having a general cast of completely unlikeable characters, the film also can’t decide if it wants to punish our main character, or if we should be sorry for him. Personally, I didn’t feel sorry for him in the slightest, and that means the ending didn’t work as intended for me.

Now I am not going to insult your intelligence by thinking you can’t work out how a movie like this ends. You know it, I know it, everything is expected.

It doesn’t mean I had to like it though. And I didn’t. It actually set itself up to be a potentially interesting whodunnit style film, but then it just veered into the realm of predictability. And once it did that, that’s when it got really silly. It tried to do a Scream, but ended up doing a Halloween 2.

There’s also an overarching feeling of amatuerness in the film as well. The acting is barely adequate from our main guy, but the two girls – Raina and Amanda are just awful. Raina especially. I had to look up who she was as I assumed she was some kind of softcore actress considering she is nude in most of her scenes, and it appears that she is! Check out her Vivamax catalogue if you’re interested in more.

And essentially, that’s it – the movie has some heavy sex, nudity, sexual references, torture, gore, revenge plotline but barely an engaging story where you care about any of the characters.

This is a bit of dud. But there are worse films out there. You’re watching this for the boobs and to see how the Philippines take on the Saw and Hostel franchises. At least there is no religious themes here

CREEP-O-METER:

There is probably two ways to look at the content in this film. The horror violence is just standard and things you’ve seen before in a Hostel or Saw movie, but when mixed in with the sexual content (such a decapitated head used for fellatio), the movie crosses the bad taste line.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Perci Intalan

STARRING Elijah Canlas, Phoebe Walker, Katrina Dovey

ORIGINAL TITLE Livescream

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Philippines

RELEASE DATE 9 November 2022

