After killing her abusive father, Issa and her brother Tomas go on the run from the police. They stumble across an orphanage hidden in the forest and take refuge there.

But the orphanage appears to house an evil entity that feeds off the bodies of the children, and Issa uncovers that she has a strong connection to the orphanage and the entity.

This is one of those movies that is completely saved by its ending. It’s 90 minutes of the main character making a series of stupid decisions, only to redeem herself before the end credits roll.

I have an ongoing grievance with Indonesian films because they are “too religious”, so it would be hypocritical of me not to say something about this film. Although that’s odd as this film is about an orphanage run by nuns - so what else would this film be about?

Maybe it’s because I am a catholic that I could tolerate the themes a bit more here. Indeed, knowledge of Old Testament fables comes in handy here, as the nuns refer to “Lilith” - the first wife of Adam and more commonly known as a night demon. The “Lilim” in question - and of course the title of the film - refer to her children, but also as a reference to untamed feminine power, sexual agency, and the shadow side of desire.

If you’re hoping for some skin though, then this is not the movie for you. This is from Viva Films, the clean studio, not Viva Max Films, the smutty one.

As the movie gets pieced together, the behaviour of the head nun starts to make sense, but the same can’t be said about Issa. She mentions at the start of the movie she is escaping to their grandmother’s house, then stumbles across the orphanage looking a bit confused, to then later confess in the movie that she was looking for the orphanage all along! It makes sense why she wanted to seek refuge there, but it would have been a far more interesting element to the story if the nuns were more demanding of her to stay there.

The scenes with the creepy Lilith/Lilim ghoul are effective, but very sparse. There is more build up here than I would have preferred. I feel we waited far too long into the movie to see the creature, and then without more knowledge of what a Lilim is, you might be left a bit confused about why it does what it does.

Like all good horror movies, it introduces a bunch of useless side characters for the sole purpose of killing them off. In this case, just like in the Indonesian film Macabre, it’s a duo of police officers who should know better. Stupid characters, preventable deaths - simply just there to add to the limited bloodlust of the film.

But as I mentioned, the ending really saves the film from a 1-star review. The ending and the girl who plays Issa - Heaven Peralejo. This is quite a strong feminine powered religious horror film, something quite unique in the Asian horror space, but I can’t help but wonder if a tighter edit and an earlier introduction of the evil entity could have made this more of a must watch.

GENRE Horror Thiller

DIRECTOR Mikhail Red

STARRING Heaven Peralejo, Eula Valdez, Ryza Cenon

ORIGINAL TITLE Lilim

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Philippines

RELEASE DATE 12 July 2025

