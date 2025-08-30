A vile family reunites after the mysterious and sudden death of the patriarch to decide whether to sell his luxurious mansion and pocket the returns or keep the abode in their family name.

While bickering about this issues, a plucky leprechaun is awaken when one of the girls finds what appears to be a treasure chest full of gold coins, leading to a rather vicious display of family greed.

Something different, I’ve decided to create an unscripted video review of this film. Check it out below.

Follow me on "X"

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Have you seen this, and what did you think of it?

GENRE Horror Slasher

DIRECTOR Rahul Gandhi

STARRING Amanda Jane York, Mark Collier, Julia Quayle

ORIGINAL TITLE Leprechaun: The Beginning

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK

RELEASE DATE 11 April 2025

Leave a comment