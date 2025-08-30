LEPRECHAUN: THE BEGINNING (UK, 2025) - REVIEW
Trust me, it's nowhere near the beginning.
A vile family reunites after the mysterious and sudden death of the patriarch to decide whether to sell his luxurious mansion and pocket the returns or keep the abode in their family name.
While bickering about this issues, a plucky leprechaun is awaken when one of the girls finds what appears to be a treasure chest full of gold coins, leading to a rather vicious display of family greed.
Something different, I’ve decided to create an unscripted video review of this film. Check it out below.
Have you seen this, and what did you think of it?
GENRE Horror Slasher
DIRECTOR Rahul Gandhi
STARRING Amanda Jane York, Mark Collier, Julia Quayle
ORIGINAL TITLE Leprechaun: The Beginning
ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK
RELEASE DATE 11 April 2025