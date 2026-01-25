GUEST REVIEWER: Antony. Leave them a comment of support down below.

Najwa, a teacher from a small town, moves to Jakarta for the sake of her daughter Yanti’s future after accepting a teaching position at an elite school run by a foundation. However, their new home harbors both terror and clues from vengeful spirits—victims of an ancient cannibalistic practice carried out by the foundation’s founders. As a deadly ritual draws near, Najwa must confront dark forces to save herself and her daughter from becoming the next sacrifices in the cannibalistic rite.

This movie has one of the top Indonesian directors, and such a strong cast, I just thought the plot was a little weak in places. The plot revolves around a cult practising cannibalism, I mean what more could you want! However the story just felt slow, I wanted something major to happen, but I didn't get it, it also relied on weak jump scares, you knew when they were coming.

I did like the two lead actresses, as I said they carried this movie, and both Siti Hafar Raihaanun & Nayla Purnama have been in some sold movies in the past. If Joko Anwar had directed this film, the execution would have been more impressive and the end result would have been much more satisfying. and what was that ending?

Honestly. Overall, this was ok, it did enough to keep me watching, I just felt I could have done better, that said I didn't hate it, so for this.

GHOST Rating - 2/5

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Raihaanun, Nayla D. Purnama, Arifin Putra

ORIGINAL TITLE Labinak: Mereka Ada di Sini

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Labinak: They Are Almost Us

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 21 August 2025

