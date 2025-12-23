A married couple from Jakarta decide to move to a villa in Bali to change their hectic lifestyle and fall pregnant. Unbeknownst to them, the wife seems to have a connection with an old snake dancer via something called leyak magic.

Helping the wife to cleanse her soul of this black magic is an incredible cast of pantomime characters and some of the wildest, amateurish visual effects seen on film.

I’ve always hated the phrase “this is the worst movie ever made” because I don’t know if that crown could ever be worn by just one film. It’s especially jarring when a keyboard warrior has just seen the latest Hollywood Marvel blockbuster and uses this phrase. Listen buddy, you’ve got no idea what a bad movie is if a Marvel film is considered the worst ever in your books.

Is this the worst movie ever made? Absolutely not, but dammit it tried really hard to be.

I’ve been complaining for a long time now that I’m sick of all the religion in Indonesian horror and that I wish they would still make the same types of movies they made in the mid-2010s before all the crazy film regulation tightening happened.

And while I did specifically mean more movies like Virgin Beach Creature (Jenglot Pantai Selatan) and Hantu Jamu Gendong, in hindsight I think I was wrong. Because this movie channels the idiocy of those films, but without any of the charm that made them so fun to watch.

I’ve never seen the first movie in this series, but a channel member in the Shockmania Discord (you should join the Discord right now) said it was so bad he gave up after 30 minutes, and I honestly believe him, because after 15 minutes of watching this movie I experienced the following:

An openly campy gay character that would rival the three guys in the Pee Nak series. I mean, this guy would destroy them with his campiness.

Constant comments about how awesome Bali is - as if we didn’t get the hint the first 30 times.

In the water scenes, the camera gets visibly dirty. Yet no one in the production crew ever thought to clean the lens while they were shooting. And then to cap it off, it wasn’t removed in post-production either!

Some of the shots go out of focus.

There is constant exposition as if the film needs to make sure we are 110% aware of why the characters are doing the things they are doing. The unspoken rule of a visual medium is: show me, don’t tell me. This isn’t an audiobook!

Ear shatteringly loud “jump scare” noises that were quite common in 2010’s C-grade Indonesian horror.

Follow me on "X"

By the end of the film, I was just reveling in how big of a dumpster fire this film was. Just to continue my dot points:

Some of the visual effects involve stopping and starting the camera and then using a blend frame effect to try and hide the cut. This is mostly used when a character appears or disappears from the frame.

The huge duck pool floatie. And in fact, all the scenes of the Denny’s - the gay character - family. Every single scene involving them is useless and adds absolutely nothing to the film.

There is one character who is wearing an Australian cricket team promotional t-shirt, and I swear during one scene when the husband is channel surfing on the TV there is a cricket match shown!

Then there is the mystic Jero. This character is so ridiculously unexplainable that to even try would make no sense. But here goes.

She seems to be connected with every character in the movie by virtue of the fact that everyone - and I mean everyone - seems to know who she is and goes to her for mystic guidance. Hilariously characters can either visit her in person or via meditation. That bit had me rolling around on the floor in stitches.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Her make up in incredible. And by incredible, I mean… well what do I mean?

Well, in some scenes she appears to sport blackface with two of the most obvious make-up panda eyes you’ve ever seen. It looks ridiculous. And then to cap it off, the actress appears to have something in her mouth to make it out like she has a swollen right cheek (what for? who knows…), but in certain long shots - where the actress isn’t doing anything - she can be seen adjusting whatever it is in her mouth.

It’s just so… I don’t know what the words for this are.

What about the film itself? Well, it’s fine, I guess. Nothing remarkable. The story moves along at an incredible pace and the way everything connects together is one of those “only in a movie” scenarios. The visual effects are utterly amateurish and there is a hilarious scene of an unseen crew member under a bed literally throwing a snake into the scene.

I feel really sorry for Bali. It’s such a wonderful place with such a deep mystic and supernatural history. But it just doesn’t translate well to film. The character in the Rangda costume looks ridiculous, whereas in real life it’s something to be feared - or at least spooked by.

The movie tried, it really did, but its eyes were bigger than its stomach. Even more impressive is that it hints at a part 3, so clearly someone is enjoying this one. Maybe just watch Mystics In Bali from 1981 instead.

NOTE: this movie appears to be a remake of the 2019 title, and a sequel to the 2017 film from the same director.

CREEP-O-METER:

This is a tough one to rate, as it’s very campy and thus not creepy at all. However, the movie over uses the jump scare noises and there is a plethora of scenes with snakes.

GENRE Horror (Comedy?)

DIRECTOR Mimi Jegon

STARRING Andrew Andika, Putu Sandra, Astrid Ular

ORIGINAL TITLE Leak 2 (Jimat Dadong)

ALTERNATIVE TITLE [Make up your own I think]

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 20 November 2025

Leave a comment