Krazy Klassiks is a SHOCKMANIA series where an older, obscure horror movie is highlighted. Indonesia has a lot of trashy… I mean classic movies like this, and Suzzanna is the undisputed queen!

NSFW WARNING: If you’re looking at this while you’re at work, please note there are some NSFW images used in this review article.

There are many different story threads in this movie, but they all tie in together at the end!

First, we have Johan and Suzy - a real creative name for a character played by Suzzanna - who are chasing a group of sexy women and hunting snakes. I think that’s what they’re doing, the introduction is very crazy. It’s here where we meet Nyi Blorong, the snake woman, who looks SUSPICIOUSLY IDENTICAL to Suzy.

Because, obviously, she’s played by the same actress.

Then we have Burhan and Karlina. He is an unemployed loser while she seems to be from a well-to-do family. She’s one of those girls who likes the bad guys, even though her parents disagree. He wants to marry her and realizes he can’t do that without money.

Luckily for him Nyi Blorong can help. For the low, low price of the blood of three woman, including the extra caveat of the women’s breasts needing to be eaten, she can grant unlimited wealth.

Burham then turns into a vampire - this is not explained - and then proceeds to complete the task. But even after being filthy rich, Karlina’s family rejects his marriage proposal.

He then creates a massive drug and prostitution empire virtually overnight.

In order to stay wealthy, he needs to continue to make sacrifices to Nyi Blorong. But this is tiresome, so he meets another snake woman and her husband and she makes a deal with him - she gives him an item that will kill Nyi Blorong, meaning he can stay wealthy forever and never need to sacrifice another woman. But this woman has conditions, which we never find out what they are.

Burham then seduces Nyi Blorong - who has a dozen beautiful concubines who spend the entire movie topless, just covered by see-through sheer tops - and as she orgasms, he stabs her, turning her into a real snake. She loses her power, the other snake woman becomes top snake and he stays wealthy.

Now in her new snake form, she wants to get revenge. She manages to find Johan and seduces him by making him hallucinate a vision of Suzy. They have steamy sex. But its only after they finish and Suzy comes to visit Johan that he realises he has been tricked!

With Johan love juice now deep inside her, Nyi Blorong is reborn as the Snake Woman. And now she needs to get her revenge on Burhan and the other snake lady thing person mermaid whatever she is.

Burhan kidnaps Karlina, whose father has just died after a horrible case of poisoning, and holds her hostage, enabling Johan, Suzy and another friend to come to the rescue. But Nyi Blorong is also annoyed at Burham, and she wants her revenge too.

You can guess how this one ends.

Well, where do we honestly start with this one?

This is not a quality movie, that’s for sure. This is the sleaziest Indonesian movie I have seen to date, although I am sure there are sleazier!

What makes this sleazy? Well, the obvious answer is the sexual content. We know that Indonesian movies are usually very tame in sexual elements when it comes to places like Hong Kong. There is never any real nudity or long steamy sex scenes.

But this movie is slightly different. As I mentioned, there are concubines who are topless wearing see-through sheer tops. This means nipples galore! There is also a hilarious scene of a guy ripping off a girl’s panties only to reveal she is wearing another pair of panties underneath! There is also a lot of male butt if that’s your thing too. These are things we no longer see in Indonesian horror movies since the LSF really took control of movie content.

With movies like this, the effects are always a highlight… or lowlight.

What are the highlights? It has to be the practical snake effects. Looking more like mermaids than snakes with human torsos, Nyi Blorong and her rival look terrific in a cheap, 1980’s practical effects kind of way. There is a lot of work behind the camera to make these ladies slither through the scene - including the way they move vertically as well as horizontally. It must have been a lot of fun on the set to get these effects to work.

The lowlights? Well one of them is an effect that I really like: the stop/start camera trick. All the disappearing and reappearing that occurs in this movie is done using this technique. It is very clearly a 1950’s technique that kept going even though the 1980s. How else could they have done it? I am glad you asked. Perhaps just a nice fading transition could have worked better without looking so jarring?

There’re also the sudden and frequent changes in exposure during shots. I can’t pinpoint if the problem here is bad film stock, bad processing or a bad telecine transfer from the negative. I find it hard to believe that this problem exists in the original print of the movie, but then with the cheapness of movie making in the 1980s and the fact this was made for cinema with most likely no future plans for a home market release, it could very well be an issue with the original negatives!

I would really love to see a remaster of this film.

As always though, the biggest problem with these 80s Indonesian films is the incoherency of the storyline. Characters appear and disappear quickly - and Burhan’s unexplained Dracula phase feels so ridiculously out of place. The scene at the scamming shaman’s house is also as hilarious as it is ridiculous. Why did the characters not think to question what they were hearing? And how did Nyi Blorong all of a sudden appear in this scene? The funniest thing about this scene is when she turns the scammers into chickens!

The storyline of how Burham creates a massive drug empire is also unexplained too. The movie goes from a scene where he is trying to ask for Karlina’s hand in marriage, to a scene of him in his office reading a Playboy magazine! Then later in the movie he has henchmen who talk about the police coming after them!

Don’t follow the story line too closely in this movie. Don’t follow the action too much either - for example a chainsaw being able to cut through rocks? What kind of chainsaws did they have in Indonesia in the 80s?

If I need to end this on a positive, then I will have to say that finally I have seen a useful use for zooming in a movie. Rather than the whiplash zooms of Hong Kong and Sam Raimi, this movie uses zooms to help frame the introduction to most scenes. Surprisingly its very effective, as the zooms help tell the story far better than the script does.

Believe it or not, I actually quite liked this film.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Sisworo Gautama Putra

STARRING Suzzanna, George Rudy, Advent Bangun

ORIGINAL TITLE Petualangan Cinta Nyi Blorong

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Hungry Snake Woman

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 30 December 1986

