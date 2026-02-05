Krazy Klassiks is a SHOCKMANIA series were an older, obscure horror movie is highlighted. Hong Kong is a treasure trove for movies like this, and this is no exception!

Kay wants to travel to an unidentified Southeast Asian country to join her schoolmates on a tour. Her brother reluctantly agrees to let her go, going against the wishes of their mother.

While there, Kay is attacked by a swarm of centipedes and a few days later she dies a horrible death in hospital.

Her brother travels to the unidentified Southeast Asian country to bring her ashes back to Hong Kong, and while he is there, he meets up with an old school friend who helps him to investigate what the cause of his sister’s death was.

However, she gets possessed by a shaman who is desperate to get revenge on the brother and his family for a terrible incident that occurred 50 years prior.

If you’re ever looking for an insane horror movie from the 70s or 80s, it’s hard to go past the vast Hong Kong catalogue of schlock. From Shaw Brothers classics like Black Magic, Human Lanterns, Seeding of a Ghost and more, to films from independent companies like Nikko, the group behind this film; there are some WILD films for you to enjoy.

One of the problems with these movies is the storyline is so wild, unbelievable and hard to follow, that you’ll usually just give up trying to remember what happened 10 minutes ago and just enjoy the ridiculous ride it takes you on.

For example, in this film, the main character travels from Hong Kong to unidentified Southeast Asian country - which we find out is Singapore, obviously - so quickly and easily that it’s hard to keep track of where he is. One moment he is talking to his mother, the next he is visiting a man to fix his sister’s smashed urn!

Follow me on "X"

For those wondering if this a movie they want to check out. be warned that this movie comes in several different versions: an uncut and animal cruelty free version. As someone who doesn’t enjoy watching animals being killed for cinema, I chose the cruelty free version. On later inspection of the uncut copy, it appears that the scene involving the chicken being sacrificed was trimmed to remove its death.

This scene leads to another typical trope for Hong Kong horror movies of the time: a long, out of place scene of female nudity. Don’t get me wrong, I am not a prude, but even I question when a woman is nude for no real reason on screen for close to 5 minutes. Hex did the same thing, and it really didn’t add much to the film!

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

This movie was made at a time when CGI was not a thing and practical mixed with optical effects were the order of the day. And we get some doozies in this film. Live centipedes crawling over a very still actor - this must have taken some courage!

There’s the wild make-up effects on Kay when she is decaying in the hospital bed, the awesome use of double-vision when the possessed woman gets out of the car and transcends into a spiritual plane, the cool “invisible” effect of one of the shaman’s ghost children (just check out how they eat rice!) and some great use of puppetry being suspended by almost invisible fishing wire!

The 70s and 80s were a creative time! For more references, check out The Oily Maniac and some of the effects in that one!

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Speaking of production styles from Hong Kong - this movie features the very iconic whiplash zooms! Zooming has really gone out of fashion in modern horror movies, but Hong Kong was always famous for it. Watch almost any 70’s kung-fu film and you will see them. This movie uses zooms usually at the beginning of a new scene. A close-up of a monkey or a tower zooms out to reveal a jungle or the entrance to the airport. When I see stuff like this, I know I am watching a Hong Kong movie!

But it’s really hard to go past the fast-paced storyline. When Kay is admitted to hospital, she was with a friend wearing glasses. There is a throwaway line that the “friend died of a heart attack due to shock”. Such an amazing revelation because we never see any of this. And then she’s just forgotten about. She has a family too!

There is also all the coincidences that only happen in horror movies. When the girls get the grass jelly, it just so happens to be from a man who survived the village fire set by her grandfather. This man recognises the pendant that she is wearing and just instantly assumes she’s related to him. In the 80s I don’t think anyone cared about this, but nowadays this just looks lazy.

But I can forgive most of that. This movie is a product of its time, and it very much shows. That doesn’t mean it’s not enjoyable, it just means a suspension of disbelief, beyond the normal suspension, is required to enjoy it. And an iron stomach to put up with the vomiting and potential animal violence depending on which version you watch.

CREEP-O-METER:

The creepiness here is all in the insects. If you don’t like centipedes, then probably don’t watch the film! There is lots of vomit scenes too, and a rather questionable nude scene involving a ghost who enters the woman’s body in a hole that’s not her mouth. The effects are raw and wild in this, and the uncut version contains a scene of animal cruelty that most won’t like.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Keith Lee Pak-Ling

STARRING Michael Miu Kiu-Wai, Margaret Lee, Hussein Abu Hassan

ORIGINAL TITLE 蜈蚣咒

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Centipede Horror

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Hong Kong

RELEASE DATE 29 October 1982

Leave a comment