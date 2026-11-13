The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

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Horror Historian's avatar
Horror Historian
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Better than the Shutter remake! They could put that on the cover of any future physical media release. Not that this is too likely to wind up on 4K in the future but you never know.

I also loved the Korean original and didn't care for the remake from the Philippines.

You have convinced me that this is not worth being too high up on my watch list.

I would watch it probably some time in the future if it hit any streaming service that I pay for but not as a priority just out of curiosity.

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