Have you seen Gonjiam Haunted Asylum ? Then you’ve seen this movie, except you can replace the Korean cast with Indonesians and there is a slightly different ending, otherwise everything else is pretty much verbatim.

For those who haven’t seen it: a trio of online Ghost Hunters team up with a couple of hot girls who explore haunted locations and two Korean based Indonesians to live stream themselves at the abandoned Won Hospital.

Specifically, they want to break into the locked room 402 where the ex-director and rumoured cult leader of the hospital supposedly killed his patients.

But guess what? The hospital is haunted, and that’s bad news for this lot!

I know you already know this, because you’re as heavy into Asian horror as I am, but this is the second remake of the Korean classic, and yes I will call it a classic because its one of the rare “found footage” movies that is actually any good.

I haven’t seen the The Filipino version from 2024, called Strange Frequencies Taiwan Killer Hospital , but from what I understand it’s not that great unless you know and like the characters in the movie.

To make a direct remake of the film would have been lazy, so at least the Indonesian film crew has added something new to this one, and that is the Jelangkung ritual that the cast performs. The Jelangkung is a kind of spirit based game, similar to an Ouija board but using an idol instead. If you’re curious about this, there are several Indonesian movies about the Jelangkung you can watch.

A hill that I am prepared to die on is the claim that is Gonjiam Haunted Asylum one of the best found-footage horror movies ever made. It was original and had a great cast of characters, with an ending that really satisfies. Like a Snickers bar.

I am not sure what chocolate bar I would compare this movie to. Maybe a cheap knock-off of a Snickers with thinner chocolate and less caramel and less nuts but more nougat. The wrong balance. And that’s the same here.

The movie nails its atmosphere, but then it over-edits itself. I want to acknowledge how difficult this movie would have been to edit due to how many cameras and how much footage they would have to sift through, but the solution to that isn’t to over edit the movie and try and cram in as many camera angles and shots as possible.

And to top it off, someone decided that adding constant pauses to the video to represent “internet network lag” would be a good idea. It wouldn’t have been so bad if it wasn’t overused so much. Rather than leaving this technique to closer to the end when the hauntings get stronger and it would make sense the network signal is being affected, it’s done almost right at the start, meaning that by the end of the film it’s not effective. It’s annoying.

The signature Indonesian gore has also been added to this version. My memory of the Korean original is not that complete, but I am pretty sure there was more face close ups and ghosts and very little, if no, limb ripping. That part didn’t work for me in this version. Nor did adding the typical religious element, admittedly non-denominational.

I also preferred the way the live stream ends in the Korean version rather than this one. But on a positive, I really loved the song at the end during the credit!

Is this worth watching? Well yeah it could be if you’re a fan of found footage/mockumentary type movies. It’s still rather faithful to the original and respects its source material. Perhaps if the filmmakers went more down the Filipino route and set the movie in a country that wasn’t Korea, I would have scored this a little better. But as it is, it’s really hard not to compare it to the original, and the original is still the best.

Having said that, compared to the Indonesian remake of Shutter , this is a masterpiece.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Anggy Umbara

STARRING Arbani Yasiz, Elang El Gibran, Saputra Kori, Aylena Fusil

ORIGINAL TITLE 402 Rumah Sakit Angker Korea

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Korean Haunted Hospital

REMAKE OF Gonjiam Haunted Asylum (Korea, 2020)

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 9 July 2026

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