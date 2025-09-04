After the schoolgirl Asuka escapes from the world of Kisaragi Station in the first film, she’s now thrust back into a reality where she looks 20 but is actually 40! Working alongside a documentary filmmaker to tell the story of the mythical station, she decides to return to the otherworld to save Haruna, the university student from the first movie who originally helped her escape.

Alongside a few new faces, the survivors of the otherworld attempt to work out how they can all be rescued and tell their story to the real world.

This is such a strange sequel to what ended up being quite a fun, but goofy, original film. This sequel continues the tradition of the first - the comical special effects, like the body explosions, and clueless characters - and then channels films like Death Forest and Karada Sagashi (Re/Member)! Sadly, the first-person scenes from the first movie are missing in this version (although you might consider the camera man POV scenes at the start of the film to be their replacement).

I’m in the middle with this sequel. I loved the first film because I enjoyed the concept and the overall silly vibe. This movie still has that vibe, but obviously it can’t rely on the concept from the first movie alone, so it introduces the “time-loop” or “repeated day” concept from Karada Sagashi (Re/Member) - that is, when everyone dies they just respawn back at the beginning to try and try and try again.

As a viewer though, you’ll be left extremely frustrated. And there are two scenes in particular that made me feel like that. The first was a scene where the characters realise that they can avoid being killed by the huge eyeball (which reminds me so much of Yoshie from Death Forest) by ensuring their feet don’t touch the ground. They decide to raid the classrooms to create a bridge of chairs and desks to reach the white exit door. The problem is they don’t have enough desks to complete their bridge. So rather than taking the desk from the back of their bridge and moving it to the front to get closer to the door, they decide to make a run for it. And thus they obviously get killed. This part just had me howling at the screen, calling them all stupid. They’d already come up with the perfect plan, they just needed to execute it properly.

Follow me on "X"

The second frustration revolves around when Asuka finally works out the easiest way to escape the otherworld… and then proceeds not to do it herself, but to continue to try and reach the door. A moment of utter stupidity!

Another element of the film that I think will split the audience down the middle will be the cheesy special effects. And I am sure this is deliberate. It adds to the whole “urban legend” and “internet theory” vibe of the film, mixing in meme culture with amateur graphics work. For example, the body explosions look seriously goofy. The giant eyeball looks equally as silly. As I mentioned, it gives off Yoshie vibes, but also the cheapish way it’s presented on the screen. It doesn’t leave trails or create dust - it’s just like someone has stuck the eyeball onto the picture. It’s goofy yet suits the style of the film.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Maybe it sounds like I didn’t enjoy this film? But that’s not true. The pace of the movie - with the exception of the time-loop scenes - is on point. The story might not be the most logical ever created, but enough happens in the movie to feel like it progresses at the right pace. It’s just that chunk of time-loop scenes in the middle feel more like padding.

I also did appreciate the silly humourous touches, such as when Asuka manages to drive the car safely without running them off the side of the road, the other characters acknowledge her safe driving and clap her success. It’s a cute, very Japanese touch that no other country’s cinema can pull off with the same charm.

I think if you liked the first movie, you should be able to tolerate this. If you loved the first film, then you’ll probably just like this sequel, but one thing is very obvious - it’s setting itself up for another movie, and considering how this ended, it’s either going to be very entertaining, or an absolute cluster mess.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Jirô Nagae

STARRING Miyu Honda, Yuri Tsunematsu, Eriko Sato, Megumi Okina

ORIGINAL TITLE きさらぎ駅 Re:

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Kisaragi Station Re:

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 13 June 2025

Leave a comment