After their house burns down, brother and sister Sabdo and Intan are approached by their long-lost uncle, offering them a chance at a new life by moving with him to their ancestral home. But the home hides a sinister secret and Sabdo must perform a ritual in order to ensure their family bloodline remains protected.

However, Intan is possessed by the spirit of a rival family, forcing Sabdo to make the ultimate choice in order to survive.

Usually, I find prequels to be a desperate attempt at a cash grab to wring a popular series dry. Loyal fans will watch it but then question any continuity issues. But there are people like me who, strangely, haven’t seen the movie this is a prequel to - Sewu Dino (aka A Thousand Days) - and thus have no connection to any type of continuity. To me, this is the way the series should be watched, and now I can dive into the 2023 film!

There is no doubt in my mind that director Kimo Stamboel is a master craftsman of the horror genre. He just knows what to do to creep an audience out, and this movie delivers the creeps several times - the first one that got me was when Sabdo was holding the goat head, which then turns into Intan. That sent a chill right down my leg that even my cat, who was sitting on my lap at the night, noticed!

Impressively, this prequel appears to have secured all the important cast members from the original 2023 film, reprising their roles in the movie world. This will now make watching that film a bit easier for me, since I know their motivations and place in Sabdo's world.

But I have to admit, I didn’t really care too much for the lore in the film. Seven families who are wealthy landowners who seems to have formed an unofficial conglomerate where each family appears to have a spiritual protector and demonic servant. These protectors keep the family safe against each other’s servants. It sounds interesting, but it’s a bit confusing if you’re trying to make heads or tails of why this would even be a thing.

While the lore might be ho-hum and not worth keeping tabs of, the horror and gore are exceptional. And that’s exactly what I expected from Kimo.

Thankfully this movie doesn’t overstretch its running time, unlike Kimo’s previous two-hour marathons in Sewu Dino (yes, the sequel!), The Elixir and Badarawuhi. Just over 90 minutes is a perfect length for a movie like this, and in that run time we get goat sacrifices, demonic sex, a typical shower scene, creepy ghost vibes, gooey eye-balls, Indiana Jones style heart rip and a finale involving around 30 people violently assaulting themselves with glass, forks or just ripping their own skin off.

That finale… that was awesome.

Also, this movie has one of the best - no, maybe the best - possession scenes of any Indonesian horror movie. I’ve always hated possession scenes in Indo flicks because they’re always overacted and ridiculous. But not in this film. Nyimas Ratu Rafa, who plays Intan, feels believable when she is possessed. No stupid voices, no jumping around tables - just pure creepiness.

This is one of the better Indonesian horror movies I’ve seen in a long time. It’s not up there with the classics, but it’s a title that’s well worth a watch, and will be essential viewing if you were a fan of the 2023 sequel.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Kimo Stamboel

STARRING Nyimas Ratu Rafa, Marthino Lio, Rio Dewanto

ORIGINAL TITLE Janur Ireng: Sewu Dino the Prequel

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 24 December 2025

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