The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antony Evershed's avatar
Antony Evershed
1d

I have seen both, this and A Thousand, I will say this prequel is way better than the main movie, although I haven't seen the first movie for ages, I believe it does set up the movie. Overall, I really enjoyed this one.

Reply
Share
1 reply by SHOCKMANIA by The Arty Dans
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Arty Dans · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture