Welcome to J-Horror Oddities, a series dedicated to discovering all those hidden Japanese horror movies that no one knows about. Previously we’ve look at movies about a clown and a nude woman who kills zombies.

This movie is just as weird, but not as cool. This is The Black Assassin, a horror thriller about a bullied schoolboy who manages to successfully turn the table, but will this movie be as satisfying as you want it to be?

There’s only one way to find out.

As is common for these movies, this one stars an Idol, although not a singer but a sexy model. Erina Kamiya plays the lead female role of Kasumi, an overly complex character whose motivations are confusing - for both her and the audience watching - and in the end doesn’t have the satisfying character arch that the director probably thought she would.

Or he might not have even given it that much thought.

This is a bit of a messy film to keep track of, but I’m going to try my best. It starts with a bunch of people talking about an urban legend called the “scarf woman”, who wears the scarf to cover a decaying wound on her neck. And apparently, she stinks. Which I assume is because she is rotting away

We then meet a trio of schoolgirls who are talking about the scarf woman while waiting for a text message to beckon them to the roof. These awful girls are part of a gang of bullies who seem to target students, forcing them to do something called the Dorecon, which technically is about a dress up contest for Initial D fans, but in the context of this movie is the code name of a contest where a slave is chosen for a month based on the types of videos or photos they submit to a group chat. The more outrageous the image, the less likely they are to be the slave.

Yoichi has been chosen as the slave for this month, and during one of his punishments, which involves him licking the toilet rim after one of the girls has used it, the group of girls is interrupted by Kasumi, a rather strong-willed young girl who seems to have issues with them. But you would never tell, as Kasumi seems to join in by taking off her panties and sticking them on Koichi’s head.

Wait, is that a punishment?

Let’s talk a bit about Kasumi, because while she manages to stop the bullying getting worse, she’s also not very nice to Yoichi either. She’s also not a very nice person full stop. She has a job providing lolita sex services to older men, where she mainly robs them, while also working at a one-way sex club where she dancing in front of glass to a pervert tipping her from behind it.

Anyway, after the toilet incident, Yoichi attempts to kill himself by jumping off the roof, but his crush Akane stops him. She reminds him about how dirty his face is and then hands him a packet of tissues and some advice - “if you can’t handle the bullying, maybe ask someone for help.” And wouldn’t you believe it, but on the packet of tissues is the phone number to a guy who runs a curse shop.

Yoichi meets with the man who runs the curse shop business, and while initially he thinks it’s all bullshit, the man manages to convince Yoichi that he can get rid of someone for him. So, Yoichi’s target is the main bully guy. After another bullying session in the park, the target goes off to pee in the trees but never makes it back. His neck is slashed up good!

Now it’s time to find out a little bit more about Kasumi. Not only does she sell her body to make money, but she also lives in a rather broken home where her mother and stepfather seem to constantly argue all the time. It’s here where we find out that Kasumi has a stepsister. And initially when I watched this film, I missed this point, but on a rewatch, this all made sense.

But even thought I watched it twice, somehow, I still missed the bit why Kasumi’s stepfather ends up dead at the hands of the Scarf Woman. And even though it kind of makes sense later on in the film when we find out who the Scarf Woman is, it’s leads to a confusing moment. It also leads to Kasumi ending up in a hospital with shock.

While all this is happening, a group of reporters are meeting in a bar to discuss the exploits of a politicians until one of them brings up the Scarf Woman and a photo that she has of a victim. She wants to write a story about it and her boss reluctantly agrees, but it means she will need to talk to a few schoolgirls.

And it’s at this point where Koichi decides to grow a backbone. After surviving a mugging incident in the subway, he then confronts the two schoolgirls who gave his phone number to the reporter. With the head bully out of the way, Koichi turns the tables onto them, and with the help of previously bullied students, he now forces these two girls to be his Dorecon.

As the reporter digs more into the story, she visits Kasumi in the hospital who freaks out when she is shown the photo. The reporter then gets a hot lead about the sex club where Kasumi works and decides she wants to conduct an interview. But the manager won’t allow her to do that, so one of the girls gives her a uniform and now the reporter is one of the sex workers! While she in the waiting room with the other girls, she finds out that Kasumi had a stepsister who also worked at the club. The sister was being followed by a stalker who threatened to reveal her identity.

Now this is where the movie gets a bit tricky and hard to follow. The reporter has managed to set up a meeting with Koichi to ask about the photo and the Scarf Woman, while the man who runs the curse shop is demanding payment for the curses he has already performed.

Yoichi then visits Kasumi in the hospital to say thanks to him for making him a man. No, they didn’t have sex, but he is talking about how he is now using the Scarf Woman to do his budding. This triggers Kasumi because she knows the identity of the Scarf Woman.

And now it’s time for the showdown / finale / end of the movie. Hopefully you’ve been following along what’s happening here, even though I’ve done a terrible job at explaining it.

The reporter meets Koichi in a factory, but he locks her in there. The reason is because the Scarf Woman is there and he has delivered her some fresh victims, whom she takes care of with relative ease.

But his visit to Kasumi just before had sprung her back to life. We see a flashback sequence where we now learn that Kasumi’s stepsister Kanna is the Scarf Woman! Did you guess it? I bet you didn’t, because it’s really not that obvious until this point of the film. It appears that an incident with Kasumi and a stalker caused her to go crazy. I think. Honestly, it’s really not explained that well. But f I think about it a bit more it’s probably got something to do with the man from the curse shop.

Anyway, both sisters end up dead and this ridiculous movie is over.

Or is it? It seems the curse shop owner wants to create another Scarf Woman, and Kasumi’s freshly dead body is the perfect host! Let’s assume it’s a set up for a sequel that will never come.

Oh boy, this movie! Where do I start?

Firstly, to be completely honest, I did not like it at all. Especially the first 30 minutes with all the bullying scenes. At times they felt just a bit too much and I wanted Yoichi to just snap at them, but then by the end of the film Yoichi is the bully tormenting others, and I feel like he didn’t learn anything at all. He went from being pathetic and unlikeable, to being an asshole and unlikeable.

And indeed, none of the characters in this film at all are likeable. None of them. Kasumi is horrible, the reporters are scumbags, and the curse shop owner is an idiot. He makes these awful jokes at the izakaya they are meeting at and in general is just someone you wish the Scarf Woman would kill.

So that leaves me with a film that’s barely enjoyable due to the content and the characters. The only thing that could have saved it would have been some smut, and while it does have some, it’s very low level, especially when you consider that the actress playing Kasumi has a few of those softcore idol videos out there, I’m sure the filmmakers could have put some more of that in the film to make this a bit more palatable.

Then on top of that are the technical issues. The sound effects are terrible and the visual effects are either non-existent or poorly tacked on After Effects graphics, with most of the death scenes not shown on screen at all.

So, you get no smut, toned down violence and a cast of annoying twats.

I’ll give this movie 2 ghosts out of 5. Barely.

Genre Horror Thriller

Director Yôji Igawa

Starring Jun Etô, Yoshiyuki Hashimoto, Erina Kamiya

Original Title 衿まき女 ～闇のアサシン～

Alternative Title Eri Maki Onna: Yami no Asashin, The Black Assassin

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date 2 November 2019

