This is slowly turning into my favourite regular series - J-Horror Oddities. There are so many Japanese horror movies out there that this series could go on forever!

It’s actually really disappointing when discussing Japanese horror movies with people and only the same titles are spoken about - and that’s this series exists! To expand your knowledge - because J-Horror isn’t just The Ring, The Grudge and Pulse! Not at all.

In fact, one of the big things J-Horror movies are used for is a promotional tool for idols to earn fans. I believe this movie is one of those. This is Spirit Eye: Detective Quartet.

At least I think it is. It doesn’t actually have an English title, so this is the literal translation of the Japanese title.

And believe it or not, this is a bit of a fun movie. Let’s check it out.

Now you’ll need to suspend disbelief for this movie, but if you are an avid horror movie viewer, then doing something like that is quite common for you. This is one of those movies where the adults are a bit dumb and the school kids know almost everything.

Before we start, a bit of a backstory for our main actress of the movie: Karen Ishida. She plays one of the girls in the detective quartet - the one whose ability is to speak to the dead. By the time this movie was released, Karen was no longer a member of the idol group “Idoling!!” - because that group had disbanded two years prior. At this point was a bit like Kane from Kung Fu, a wondering soul looking for something else to do.

She was only 21 at the time of filming this movie, not her first movie at this stage of her career, but this appears to be one of her last ones. If not the last one.

So, what has she been doing since then? Well for all the perverts out there - and there are a lot of you, admit it - she has moved into adult movies. Which isn’t uncommon for J-pop idols.

Anyway, let’s talk about the movie, and try not to undress Karen Ishida with your eyes as we go. Use Google instead, you’ll see everything there.

We need to set the story, and the story is this. There is a cursed lip balm loose at this particular Japanese high school, and anyone who finds it can use it to call the spirit who owns it, who will help them kill someone. And that’s how this movie starts. A young girl is beckoned away to an empty classroom where she is promptly killed by a rather scruffy and unkempt looking ghost.

Cue our introduction to the Detective Quartet, a group of four girls - hence the name quartet - who have individual psychic and spiritual abilities. Aika, the leader, can read crystal balls. One girl can read minds, while AV star Karen Ishida’s character has a creepy guy following her as well as being able to talk to dead spirits. The other girl? I don’t really know what she does.

The police, who are definitely bumbling idiots that don’t know anything, are on scene to investigate the murder and the chief instantly assumes it’s a love rival. And technically he is right, but we can’t spoil the movie just as yet.

The detective girls have this male groupie who realises that this murder could be the girls’ big break, so the five of them gather at the murder site and try to convince the police to let them in. The police, being adults who are bumbling idiots, obviously dismiss their request but one of the girls starts to read the junior detective’s mind.

This freaks out the other two police officers who promptly let the girls and their theatrical sideshow onto a murder scene.

While on the scene, the girl who can channel and speak to spirits is suddenly visited by the spirit of the dead girl who divulges what happened to her - that she was lured to the classroom where a disheveled looking schoolgirl who wouldn’t look out of place in a KISS tribute band asks if she’s seen her lip balm.

BOOM! The girls now know what they are dealing with. It’s one of the mysterious seven mysteries of their school - in this case it’s the Curse of the Lip Balm. Story goes that a schoolgirl on campus tried to confess her love to her crush, but was rejected. Something, something jumped off a roof top, left behind a lip balm… urban legend created.

The girls don’t seem too surprised. After all, it’s their school’s story, but the police officers, rightly, think this is all just a waste of time.

The police visit the headmaster of the school who wants everything wrapped up quickly and quietly. Is she hiding something?

We then meet Kyohei and his band. They are practicing for the school’s upcoming cultural festival and this murder threatens to cancel this event unless the killer is found.

Would you believe that all the events of this movie, and almost every character, ties back to Kyohei - the bleached blonde surfer looking dude with impeccable manners. I’m not being sarcastic here, he actually is quite a model citizen, even if he looks like a reject from a K-pop band.

We’re now also introduced to the sexy school nurse, who appears to be a red-herring character, so I won’t focus on her too much other than to comment on the fact that this high school has a flirty school nurse who attends to horny teenaged boys.

And some more new characters as well, but this one is important. This group of five teens girls are bullies, and have been bullying the suspected murderer. Oh, I forgot to mention this in all of the excitement, but the police suspect that a bullied student called Satoko - not to be confused with Sadako from a different horror movie - committed the murder. The victim was a friend of these girls. The leader of this group is Akina - obviously she had anime loving parents who enjoyed a certain series about a boy delivering tofu in a Toyota AE86 - and you can tell she is the leader as she has bleached blonde hair and doesn’t tuck in her shirt. This incredible meeting of the minds at a temple discusses the need to “not say anything”. I don’t think that’ll be too hard.

However on the way home, one of the girls - Erina - runs into Satoko and the spirit of the lip balm, and ends up getting her face smashed in. Thats a new victim for the police and the Spirit Eye detectives to investigate.

Now it’s time to meet one of the girls’ mysterious friends. The ex-principal of the school just so happens to be a spirit guide and is full of very useful information. For example, he tells the girls about an incident from seven years ago. This is the origin of the Cursed Lip Balm (TM). But the interesting thing we find out here is that the story has been covered up. When confronted with this news by the Detective Girls, the new principal defects!

Now we find out a bit more about Satoko. Her crush and how she was bullied. And how she used the cursed lip balm to get her revenge.

Just a time out here - but would you use a random lip balm that you found lying around? The hygiene issues alone are off-putting, and considering the scars on Satoko’s face, I’m think she caught some kind of disease from it!

We then see a scene with Akina who tries to hide the fact she is scared of being targeted by Satoko. After she finds out that Erina was killed, she knows she’s on her shitlist and it’s just a matter of time until she is smashed to a pulp.

But the real important question remains… who really called the Lip Balm curse to come to life and attack all these girls?

Now we get an homage to one of the greatest horror movies of all time - Psycho. If you’ve seen the film, you know it features one of the most iconic death scenes ever filmed: the shower murder scene. Well, this movie replicates it pretty closely, replacing Janet Lee’s character with Yayoi - the sexy school nurse. There goes that red herring, right?

Realising that it’s getting real, the police investigate Satoko’s apartment and find security footage showing her and a mysterious second girl. Satoko has been missing for days, and no one has seen her.

The Spirit Eye Detective Quartet then meet up with Akina and her bitchy friends on the rooftop to give them a warning about Satoko and what they think will happen next.

There is a lot tension in this scene, and it’s now we realise that Akina and Aiko have a past with each other. They used to be besties in junior school, but that all went pear shaped when Aika started to date Kyohei, who Akina had a crush on.

Now everything is starting to come together, right? Well not really.

Two more characters end up getting killed by Satoko and the Curse - that’s a good name for punk rock band. These two characters are teachers involved in the cover up of the bullying, as well as a rumoured romantic relationship.

With two new murders, the girls have their work cut out for them. Forget about the police, they’re idiots remember? An arrest warrant is put out for Satoko, meanwhile Akina has decided she doesn’t want to wait to become a victim, so she grabs her golf clubs and heads to somewhere.

Have a guess where? A driving range? A pawn store to trade the clubs?

Nope. She heads to some kind of rocky shore where some of her friends find her and try to convince her that taking on the girl they bullied and a ghost is a bad idea. Now this is where we have a bit of fun, because it appears that the spirit is there and some how she manages to trick Akina into killing one of her friends! This bit is quite awesome, because then Satoko and the curse do appear in front of Akina and try to kill her.

Game over for her I guess. Well not really, she seems to end up in the hospital.

But believe it or not, this spirit isn’t finished.

In a scene that reminiscent of the Taiwanese film Detention, which is really weird because that movie came out 2 years after this one, Aika and Kyohei end up back at the band practice room at school.

Would you believe we are now finally at the main part of the movie. This is where the truth is revealed and we find out what’s going on!

Aika and Kyohei wake up tied to a chair, with the band’s manager in the room! He’s the one who did all of this. He gave Satoko the cursed lip balm.

Why did he do that?

Well, he is jealous of Kyohei because he took all the good parts in the band, leaving him with the crap.

To me, this makes no sense. I have no idea the logic behind this. It’s obviously a high school student’s brain and it obviously makes sense to them! But it also sounds like it made no sense to the lip balm owner either, as she decides this guy will be her final victim. Of the movie at least.

The movie ends with the Spirit Eye girls thinking they actually solved the case (hint: they didn’t, the police worked it out) and hoping that their business picks up.

Oh, there is also a post-credit sequence where the school janitor finds the lip balm and then send it to two female students who get weirded out by receiving a used lip balm in the mail.

It’s worth noting that almost all of the movies I discuss in this series have never officially been translated into English, so I was relying on fan sub to watch this movie, and I think it was able to get most of the story across to me. This means that sometimes I might misunderstand some parts of the film, or get things completely wrong. Which wouldn’t be the first time.

Believe it or not, I really enjoyed this film. This is more of a comedy horror lite than a serious horror film. There is certainly a light hearted overtone to the movie, even though there some quite brutal killing scenes in the movie. They’re kind of more akin to those low-budget Slit Mouth Woman horror films.

But this movie is definitely not low budget.

It’s quite a cute film. And that means its enjoyable. It’s a little silly to follow at times with the obvious high-school scenarios that only make sense in that kind of manga universe where adulthood is seems as something terrible.

So while I know I wasn’t the target audience for this, I have to admit that it was an enjoyable film all the way through. I think part of that was the little references to other horror films I am more familiar with.

If you’re looking for a fun, odd-ball film that really doesn’t take itself seriously even though on the surface it appears to, I would recommend this one.

I’m happy to award this 3 ghosts out of 5.

Genre Comedy Horror

Director Masatsugu Asahi

Starring Karen Ishida, Masahiro Inoue, Taro Suwa, Megumi Mizoguchi

Original Title 霊眼探偵カルテット

Alternative Title Spirit Eye: Detective Quartet

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date 17 June 2017

