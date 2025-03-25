You know the deal now with this series: J-Horror Oddities. We’re here to look at those weird, wondering or hidden Japanese horror movies that no one knows or talks about.

Now if there is one horror genre I utterly despise, it’s “found footage”. The reason? Because they are almost always crap. There is the occasional good one, but they are rare.

This movie - Paranoiac - is a found footage film. A low-budget found footage film. Now to put it into perspective, The Blair Witch Project, the best found footage movie ever made, was a low budget film. So, to disregard this movie because its low budget is not the wisest decision, right?

Wrong. But let’s find out why it’s wrong.

Now I don’t know much about the origins of this movie, other than it’s from the same production house as Death Forest, which is Broadway, and from one of the directors behind the Honto Ni Atta! Noroi no Video series, which translates to “It Really Happened - Cursed Video”, a found footage style series which is over 50 titles deep.

This director loves making found footage movies. His filmography is full of them.

By the way, before we start - I am sure I fully understand what happens in this film, so some of what I am about to tell you might not actually be accurate. But it will be funny, so let’s continue.

Remember this is a found footage movie, so sometimes scenes in the movie make no sense. Just like this opening one, where Miki and her mother are celebrating Miki’s birthday. Although it feels like nothing like a celebration as her mother keeps cracking the shits at a nieghbour who is playing music loudly.

Miki remembers a teddy bear that her aunty gave her, and her mother pretends she doesn’t know where it is. The phone rings and it’s Miki’s editor wanting to know about her next story. Miki is a romance story writer, but she wants to write something different.

And since this is a found footage horror movie, she wants to write about something horrific. Which takes her to an abandoned building with her editor and a man called Miura whose father used to be some kind of caretaker. Her editor, Hayakawa, is recording their visit to this building as a way for Miki to remember additional details for her story.

So, what is her story about? Well, her Aunty, the one who gave her the teddy bear, used to live in this building as a homeless person - yes, I know that’s paradoxical - who ended up there after her child is stillborn. This slowly led her to go insane, she murdered her husband and escaped to this building.

As the three of them start exploring the building, they enter a large room with a mysterious piano in the middle and a bunch of Mozart sheet music scattered around. On further inspection of the room, Miura gets unnaturally excited when he finds something called an Atomic Robot, a toy from the Occupied Japanese era. Apparently, this collectable item could be worth some money. But as we later find out, there is a secret hidden inside this retro child’s toy. We’re also going to gloss over the reason why it was there as it doesn’t suit the storyline of the film.

Excited about the toy, Miura leaves to go home and check the eBay prices.

This is a legitimate, current listing for an Atomic Robot on eBay!

But don’t worry, he will be back. But before he leaves, they come across another locked door. This door holds many secrets.

Now this is where the movie gets a little confusing for me, and I couldn’t work out a very important detail. You see, the movie now introduces three new people who seem to be some kind of either thrill-seekers or content creators. They’ve turned up to the same building to investigate the same thing Miki is.

Now I want to have a time out here because I am really not sure of a few things here, and I think all of these theories could be correct:

That both groups are in the building at the same time. This actually feels unlikely even though they both hear the same noises at the same time

That this new group is actually from the past and that Miki is reliving their experience

That this new group is from the future, as they make mention of reading Miki’s story.

Whatever the answer is makes little sense to me at the end, and if you know the answer I would love to know. If you are here to find out the answer, then I’m sorry but I am about to confuse you just that little bit more.

As Miki and her group continues to explore the building, they discover an old shoe box full of Hi8 video cassettes. For people under the age of 25, these cassettes will be highly confusing, however before everyone had an 8K video recorder in their pocket, people used to use these small video cameras to document things. Now obviously they didn’t carry them around all the time, but the characters in this movie are also using the same types of cameras. Theoretically anyway - because those cameras would record on tape with a maximum resolution of no more than 240p, and since this movie is in Full HD, its obvious they’re not using Hi8 cameras.

Anyway, Miura returns to the group with an important discovery. Hidden inside the Atomic Robot was a key. And he thinks this key will open the lock of the mysterious room they couldn’t enter.

He is right. It opens that room. And inside is a nightmarish display of mess. It’s alluded to that this was Miki’s Aunt’s hidden room. They look around at the flower-covered baby cot while the other, new group of explorers review some footage on their digital camera. It’s here they discover the first ghost of the movie, recorded in the piano room!

Back in the Aunt’s creepy baby room, the crew is looking around until something happens. The lights go out to give the special effects crew enough time to get everything in position. When a torch is turned on, a pair of monstrous hands are around Miura neck. With a quick twist, his head falls off.

Everyone starts to freak out. When I say everyone, I mean everyone. It’s at this point of the movie when the incessant screaming begins. I hope you like screaming and yelling, because from here on it gets pretty full on.

The thrill-seeking crew review some of the footage pre-recorded on a digital camera and see another group of explorers also meet a grizzly, gory death. More noises occur, more screaming, more running, more unexplained actions from the cast of characters.

Now, for those of you who like mysteries with their horror movies will now be pleased to know that the recently decapitated Miura is back! With his head intact. He is also confused why Miki is acting like she’s seen a ghost. He unlocks the door that they previously went into - after explaining again that he found the key inside the Atomic Robot - walks into the room and immediately gets killed again.

This time we just see his arm being flung out of the room.

Back to our thrill-seekers. They find themselves running from room to room in the building until they realise they can’t get out of the building. But they remembered there was an open window on the floor above, so they head there.

A monster appears and kills Miki’s editor. She’s now alone.

But then the camera glitches out and we are back outside with the editor filming Miura trying to open the door to the building. What the actual fart-in-hell is going on?

They find Miki who is utterly confused how two people she saw die - one of them twice - are now standing in front of her again.

Let’s be honest, the rest of us are equally as confused.

The thrill-seekers are in another part of the building and their mental health has deteriorated to the point where they are now accusing each other of everything that is going on. Noises echo through the building that can be heard by both groups of people.

Another key is found - this is starting to feel like a video game - that opens yet a different lock to another room that was previous inhabited by the Aunty.

Now this is the part of the movie I hate, because now we see a spider. And it’s a really ugly looking spider too. The kind of spider you would burn you whole house down to try and kill. All over the walls are pictures of Miki’s teddy bear, which is further evidence that her Aunt was living here.

At this point now I have to try and summarise the ending of the film because it’s all a bit of mess now. Miki retrieves the bunch of video tapes she found earlier in the film and they belong to her Aunt. They are full of home videos including Miki’s birthday and another scene that shows the Aunt nursing the teddy bear as if it were her child. She clearly still suffering from the death of her child.

Something here has happened to the Aunt. She snaps and kills her husband, then escapes to the abandoned building where she lived the rest of her life. Somehow she finds the spider and then somehow she has transformed into the spider. I am not making this up. Or I could be, because remember I didn’t quite understand the film.

Although everyone other than Miki seems to be killed by this giant Aunty-shaped spider, so I think I am somewhat right here. Before everyone, including the thrill-seekers, are killed, Miki seems to hallucinate and see her mother. I don’t quite understand the significance of this part, other than perhaps eluding to the fact the mother might have known about the Aunt, or if it some guilt thing.

Either way, Miki manages to escape at the end of the movie with her life still intact and everyone else dead.

This review portion will be skewed because I hate found footage movies so automatically, I started watching this movie with the wrong mindset.

Which means I was pleasantly surprised to find myself utterly enjoying this film at around the halfway mark. I was exciting thinking this might be the movie that finally changes my mind about found footage movies - although to be honest I have seen Gonjiam Haunted Asylum and Incantation, and they are both excellent found footage flicks.

But then screaming started, and I almost tapped out of the ending. My morbid curiosity made me want to see how this trash ended, and I regret that now thanks to the huge spider Aunt at the ending.

Now this means I have nothing good to say about this film. Which is a shame because I believe the storyline - as confusing as it was - was interesting enough, but without any clarity I feel more frustrated than impressed by the payoff.

It seems to me that the core importance of being cast in the movie was the ability to scream and yell over the top of each other. If that was the goal, then the casting of the movie is spot on.

But I have to admit, I liked the low-budget special effects. Except for the spider.

This is a well-deserved 1 ghost out of 5.

Genre Found Footage Horror

Director Hiroki Iwasawa

Starring Kiss Konishi, Kota Fudauchi

Original Title パラノイアック

Alternative Title Paranoiac

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date 17 January 2015

