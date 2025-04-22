Ahh, J-Horror Oddities. A series where I thought I would be watching unknown and obscure Japanese horror movies and then talking to you about it.

Little did I know that one of my viewers on YouTube named Lyle would provide me with a recommendation so outlandish, so strange and so weird that it barely fits under the heading of “Oddities”.

Oh no, this film is a Super Oddity. And when I tell you that this is inspired by the works of Junji Ito - specifically Marionette Mansion and The Hell of the Doll Funeral - you will understand why. He is the man behind the Tomie series of movies. And if you’ve never seen any of the Tomie movies, then I don’t think I could actually explain it to you. It’s something you need to watch for yourself.

But suffice to say, it’s weird. But it’s not anywhere as weird as this. Or as frantic.

This is Marronnier (pronounced “mah-rohn-yay”) - which is French for… chestnut tree?

Unlike previous episodes in this series, rather than giving you a start to end run down of the film, I’m just going to talk about it.

There’s a reason for this. I am really confused by the movie and the pace that this movie moves at means that the way I would normally talk about these movies would probably end up being longer than the film itself.

At the 20 minute mark of the film, I felt like I had been watching it for over an hour. By the end of the film, I couldn’t believe it was only 80 minutes long. I honestly felt like 3 and a half hours had passed me by.

And I can’t work out if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Lots of Japanese horror movies have never really made sense. The whole splatter genre is so outlandish that none of the worlds inside them feel remotely realistic. Titles like Zombie Ass Toilet of the Dead, about a tapeworm that turns people into zombies that emerge from a toilet, or the Attack Girls Swim Team vs The Undead where a duo of swim team “schoolgirls” must stop a zombie outbreak caused by an vaccination gone wrong and destroying a demon by shooting a laser from their vaginas.

I’m not making that up by the way.

This is another movie that makes no sense, but when you kind of think about it, it’s not that bad of film. It’s not great, but it’s not bad.

In a nutshell, the movie is about a man called Numai who is an assistant to a recluse who makes human sized wax dolls. He makes those dolls out of humans, because he has a special fountain in his yard that produces this strange water where if someone is submerged into it, they will be turned into wax. These guys like to kidnap women, cut their limbs off and turn them into wax.

Okay, so that’s the first part you need to know.

Next there is Marino, the main girl of the film and the obsessive crush of Numai, who once met Marino a few years prior and attempted to gift her a doll. You see, Marino loves dolls! Along with her friend, they visit a dressmaker who creates a wedding dress for one of Marino’s doll - and during this scene there is a weird lesbian style photoshoot with Marino and her bestie who appears to have a genuine crush on her.

This dressmakers knows Numai and the crazy doll maker, because they buy dresses off her for their dolls. Numai kidnaps the dressmaker and turns her into a doll.

You’re thinking: “where am I going with this?” Trust me, I am doing my best.

We find out that the crazy dollmakers has killed his wife because he hadn’t had sex with her for 15 years, but it was actually his fault as he would prefer to play with his dolls than he sexy wife, who is in her prime. So he kills her in the lake, which is how he discovers it can turn people into wax.

But we already know that bit, right?

While on a double date, Marino ends up in a playground with a guy who can’t take no for an answer. Lucky for her, Numai is following them and promptly kills the guys.

This raises no suspicions from anyone.

Marino lives with her brother, who seems to work in a theatre where he controls marionette puppets. One of those puppets suspiciously looks like Junji Ito and is inspired by Spiral - which you may have seen the movie from 2000 or the recent TV series.

Now, this bit confused me a bit, but I believe the brother has a girlfriend called Sayoko.

Sayoko gets kidnapped by Numai - I am not actually sure why, but she does - and then, would you believe, gets turned into a wax doll.

How are you going? Are you following along? Yeah? Well, let’s keep going.

For some reason, and that’s quite a popular phrase for this film - “for some reason” - Marino looks for the crazy dollmakers residence. I think it’s because she wants one of his dolls, but I am not sure she knows that Numai is his assistant. She meets a lovely man who drives her close to his house, where she is immediately captured and tied to a chair.

She uses her mobile phone to send an SOS message to her brother. But because her brother didn’t take his phone to work with him, he doesn’t read the message until he gets home.

He then meets up with the best friend and they go rescue Marino. They have no real plan, so they enter the house and just look around until they find her. She’s already managed to break free though in a different scene.

The brother gets killed and Numai chases the girls out of the house, through a field and down a ravine. He gets his foot caught in a bear trap but somehow has managed to find the best friend and turns her into a wax doll.

We’re almost at the end. And the end scene involves Marino waking up under a whole bunch of sheer sheets with Numai chasing her. In this room appear to be all the other wax dolls that have been created who kind of help Marino to kill him.

The movie then ends with a scene where it appears she is being controlled like a marionette doll.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Japanese picked this name for the movie thinking it meant something along the lines of marionette without realising it was the French word for Chestnut Tree.

No doubt, I have many elements of this movie incorrect, and I am blaming the utter weirdness of both the plot and end product.

This is the thing about the movie - even though it is only credited to one director, it feels like there’s been over 200 of them. It was like the producer found 200 people who were interested in shooting a movie and said to them “you have two shots each in this film to craft your wares” and then the poor editor was given the nightmare task of stitching it all together.

Either that or the director was a pure amateur, because almost every shot in this movie is different to the last one. There is very little synergy between shots, let alone scenes, and there are far too many close-ups - this is always a key indication of low-budget film making.

It also makes things feel highly claustrophobic, which again adds to either the charm or your hatred of the film.

And this is a very polarising film. The online reviews on sites like IMDb are all over the place, although the majority of them do seem to put this film in the “waste of time” basket, and I don’t blame them. If you’re not expecting weird when you go into this, then the end product is certainly bound to put you offside.

As I previous mentioned at the beginning of this, the movie doesn’t feel like 80 minutes short. It really does feel like a long, long, long movie, and that really is because it moves so fast that it’s really hard to keep tabs of what it’s about.

And I think that’s what makes this a tough movie to rate properly. Most people will dismiss it’s weirdness and obtuseness as crap and instantly write off the film. But by the same token, Tokyo Gore Police is lauded as a fantastic movie. And let me state on record that I love Tokyo Gore Police and think it’s an awesome film, but let’s not pretend it’s not a weird ass movie.

Thus, this leaves me with a conundrum. By definition of “Japanese Oddities” - as this series is called - this movie would be a clear 5 out of 5. But quite frankly I don’t want someone coming across this review in several years time and thinking I am an idiot and loved this movie.

I didn’t love it, but I didn’t hate it. I’m kind of ambivalent towards it.

But it needs a rating, so it gets 2 ghosts out of 5 just for the sheer weirdness of the end product.

Genre Weird Horror

Director Akira Kobayashi

Starring Mayu, Misao Inagaki, Hiroto Nakayama

Original Title マロニエ

Alternative Title Marronnier

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date Unknown in 2004

