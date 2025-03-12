Welcome to J-Horror Oddities, a series dedicated to discovering all those hidden Japanese horror movies that no one knows about. Previously we’ve look at movies about a clown, a nude woman who kills zombies and a bullied kid who uses a monster to get his revenge.

But this time we are going to look at something a bit more grounded. It still has weird, unexplained supernatural elements and a gaggle of annoying idol schoolgirls, but this movie has remained in Japan since its release, with no English subtitled version available.

Are you curious to know more? Well, let’s get started!

Prepare yourself, because not only do we have 1, or 2, or 3 idols - we’ve got a whole band of them. I think, I don’t know who they are - but seem to be a band and most of them can sing or at least pretend to sing, so that’s something, right?

We start with a group of girls waiting for a bus to take them to a training camp with their professor/teacher. It’s here we are introduced to Kaori and Maki, our two main characters along with Miyata and Kame.

Kaori is the lead harmonizer of the group, and there is a lot of jealously in the group about who should be in the role. Short haired Maki seems to have a crush on the teacher, while Kame - which means turtle when used as a nickname for someone who is a bit slow - is in crutches and Miyata - full name Sanae Miyata, takes over the leadership of the group when Kaori is struck down with illness.

But I am skipping a little ahead here.

On the bus ride to the camp, a kamikaze bird flies into the windshield and while the driver cleans the mess, the girls play around with the radio and uncover a strange broadcast of a perfect harmony. This freaks them out because the girl is dead, and they think it’s bad luck. Indeed, it could be… for someone!

The teacher is then informed the campsite is not available and the bus is re-directed to a different lodge, a lodge with a hidden past that the teacher knows all too well. But more on that later too, we need to build some tension here first.

The caretaker gives off some dodgy vibes, but that’s because he has been accused of murder in the past!

Now literally, for the next 40 minutes nothing important happens, except for:

we establish that the girls are using some kind of weird app on their phones that has a freaky ability to predict what will happen in the film,

Maki gets pushed into the teacher and Kame in a clear “accident”,

Kaori gets pushed into the lake,

Kaori’s voice breaks in practice, forcing her to rest and allowing Miyata to take over,

One of the other girls get her hair caught in a fan, almost scalping her, and

Kame cuts her finger off in a kitchen accident that results in her needed to be rushed to a hospital.

There you go. I told you literally nothing important happens. Except most of this is important because some of it is predicted by the weird app!

Okay, now that we have those first 40 uneventful minutes out of the way, let’s continue.

Some of the girls continue to use the app, but are shocked to find one of the rewards is a severed arm. Meanwhile, the teacher, Kame and another girl use the caretaker’s car to drive to the hospital. But they quickly find out they are driving in circles.

Now, there is a lot of girl drama happening in the movie that I am going to gloss over, because quite frankly it’s both annoying to follow and listen to. But most of it revolves around Kaori and how the girls don’t think she should be the lead singer.

After a pointless shower scene with no smut shown, Maki gets into an accident after she slips on a rug. While she stops herself from being impaled on some coat hooks, a mysterious hand grabs her head and pushes her into them.

With no teacher around, the girls are in deep shit and they don’t know what to do.

The girls think the caretaker is trying to kill them, and two of them end up in the basement. SLICE! One of them loses her arm, as was predicted in the spooky phone app.

The teacher makes it back to the lodge and blames the caretaker for sending him a wild goose chase, but now the truth gets revealed. The caretaker is innocent! He is a simple amateur photographer who managed to catch an incident involving the teacher and a student from about 10 years that happened in the lodge! Now we know why the teacher was so apprehensive about being there!

The teacher was involved with a student, the girl who was singing the song in the radio at the start, and after breaking up their relationship, the girl went missing. Only parts of her body was found.

And now the ghost of the girl is back to find the body parts she’s missing. But instead of creating a treasure hunt game, she is cutting off parts of these girls instead!

Somehow Maki gets possessed by the spirit of the dead girl and starts attacking the rest of her band members. The purpose of this whole possession is to get the teacher to admit he was in a relationship with the girl and that her death is his fault.

But typically, he doesn’t take any responsibility for it.

Then some usually slasher movie stuff happens which results in poor Kaori getting decapitated and Miyata being the only survivor of the whole incident.

She has a dream, then wakes up and kills the teacher. What a silly film.

I don’t know what to think about this movie because for the most part it’s quite boring and unexciting.

The idea of a bunch of schoolgirls gathered together in a lodge usually makes for a solid horror movie premise. The Americans made good business out of that trope in the 80s, but these are different times. These are idols girls looking to become famous in real life - the smut we would expect from a film like this doesn’t exist.

Now, I am not saying it’s a bad film because its smut-less. I am saying it’s a bad film because it feels like a mix of different stories together. Is it a slasher? Is it a possession film? It this about ghosts or something supernatural? Well, it’s a bit of all of that, but not done in a way that will make it memorable.

I’m still at a loss for trying to understand why everyone hates Kaori. It’s also never explained why Kame is using crutches. Or why Maki is the one who is possessed. Actually, I think that one is self-explanatory, because it seems Maki has a crush on the teacher, so the ghost uses her.

On a technical note, there is nothing to complain about, but on the same token there is nothing to be excited about either. The hair in the fan scene is probably the most exciting in the whole film, and even then, you don’t see much.

There is a reason this movie is both hard to find and has never been subtitled into English. It’s just not that good.

This is barely 2 ghosts out of 5.

Genre Horror

Director Yoshimasa Toki

Starring Alice Hirose, Ayako Yoshitani, Mitsuki Takahata

Original Title ロストハーモニー

Alternative Title Lost Harmony

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date 3 December 2011

