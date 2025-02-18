Welcome to J-Horror Oddities, a series dedicated to discovering all those hidden Japanese horror movies that no one knows about. My reason for doing this is simple: most people think J-Horror is The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse and Noroi. And while most of those titles are excellent, they aren’t the only Japanese horror movies ever made!

In order to expand the minds of everyone interested in Japanese horror, Asian horror and weird horror cinema in general, I present to you J-Horror Oddities, and in this edition we are going to take a look at a very obscure IT-clone called It’s Coming (それ～それがやって来たら…) or as TMDb incorrectly calls it: When It Comes…

As is typical for these unknown J-horror flicks, this movie stars Kanako Hiramatsu from the all-girls pop band SKE48, strangely though this movie came out after her success with the pop band, and not before! She stars in the main role as Ayako. Alongside her is another J-pop singer and model Hikari Shiina, who has a large playlist of poppy music on Spotify if that’s your thing.

They play camp counsellors tasked with looking after 6 kids - four boys and two girls - in a set that’s reminiscent of the popular slasher film Horror Doll / Japanese Doll. Ayako is a new counsellor and its clear she has some trauma from her past that she keeps remembering about.

One of the girls freaks out when she sees a shadow in the forest, and on investigation the group finds a little girl unconscious. They rescue her but she can’t remember how she got there. She can only remember her name - Misaki. And that triggers yet another flashback for Ayako. She recalls a little girl locked up in a forbidden house near the location she used to play with her friends. When she tried to rescue the girl, the stepfather keeping her hostage intervenes, and gives Ayako an ultimatum: rescue the little girl and die, or escape with her life. Wisely, she chooses the later, leaving the little girl - who we find out is Misaki - alone with the man who we assume is doing terrible things to her.

At the same time this is happening, the boys in the group keep freaking out about an incident that occurred with them. One of their friends jumped out of a window to his death, and the boys’ father has accused them of bullying him. But a reenacted flashback clearly shows the boy jumping out of the window of his own accord.

The boys are convinced that the father is out in the woods stalking them. And with good reason as he previously threatened to kill them no less than 15 times during the movie! And when one of the boys, Yuuta, goes missing while taking a pee in the woods, the survivors start freaking out!

This prompts the other camp counsellor, the one played by Hikari Shiina with the overly annoying voice, to seek help. Strangely, no one’s mobile phone works so she needs to travel down the mountain to make a call. While this is happening, Ayako and the remaining children decide to look for Yuuta.

In a moment of sheer brilliant horror movie stupidity, they decide to break up instead of staying as a group, figuring they can cover more ground. One of the boys goes back to the cottage where Misaki is and all of sudden she turns creepy, and he ends up dead.

The same fate beguiles a few of the other children as they run into a mysterious clown. This isn’t Pennywise, but… well it doesn’t have a name. But we get a backstory. This clown visits Misaki after the young Akayo escapes from the shed and doesn’t help her. The clown promises Misaki that he will help her get revenge. Misaki’s idea of revenge is to kill everyone - this includes her stepfather, Ayako and the girls who play outside her window every day.

Now, what’s confusing me as the viewer is the connection with the clown and the boys. The boys freak out thinking that Misaki could be the sister of their friend who killed himself, but that doesn’t make sense as that boy had a very caring (or appeared to be very caring) father, while Misaki appears to be fatherless, coping abuse at the hands of a stepfather.

Either way, those boys are just cannon fodder for the clown.

The movie ends with a confrontation between the clown, Misaki and Ayako. Another confusion is introduced as Ayako realises that Misaki hasn’t aged a single bit since she last saw her, implying that not only is Misaki a ghost, but so is the clown.

But the real kicker for Ayako is the fact that she’s actually been framed for the brutal murder of about half a dozen kids. That was Misaki’s revenge.

What about the film itself? Well it’s a very typical J-horror Idol movie. The gore is kept to an utter minimum with most of it represented with digital blood splats. The acting is expectedly bland, with no standout or poor performances. It just is what it is.

The murdering of children is something you don’t see too often in Western cinema, but lately has been popping its head up in a lot of Asian horror films. I don’t mind this, as I think everyone should be target in a horror film.

The run time is also nice and svelte, coming in at just over 62 minutes. I am actually amazed they couldn’t find an extra few minutes to add to the movie to try and explain the father red herring storyline. That would have been useful and added a bit more closure to the film for me.

However, I wasn’t looking for a film to analyse. I was looking for a film to entertain me. This movie mostly did that.

But not enough to get a good score from me. I’ll give this one 2 ghosts out of 5.

And to answer that lingering question you have: no, this movie is nothing like IT.

Genre Horror

Director Hikaru Okita

Starring Kanako Hiramatsu, Hikari Shiina

Original Title それ～それがやって来たら…

Alternative Title It’s Coming, When It Comes

Country of Origin Japan

Release Date 14 May 2018

