Oddities. Usually when I say that I mean a really weird and obscure movie that is so outrageous you’d never believe it was made.

Well, this movie is about a Gravure Idol - that’s like a pin-up model who never gets nude - who wants to sing, discovers a song that can kill people, grows a pair of devil wings and then unleashes her masterpiece on the world.

Does that sound odd to you? Sounds typically Japanese to me!

Anyway, enough of that - let’s check out this movie: Evil Idol Song.

This is going to be a bit of fun to explore, but before we begin it’s worth noting that the actress who plays Kana, the main character, is a real Idol by the name of Ena Fujita. She is a self-proclaimed “singer-songradol” - a mixture of singer, songwriter and Gravure Idol - and she’s well know for wearing bikini onstage and provocative promotional material. She hasn’t done AV, not as far as I could find, but she does have some sexy videos out there on internet land. She was also in Vampire Clay, which I have reviewed before and really enjoyed. Now that’s an oddity.

Anyway, let’s get cracking into this one.

After the weird opening sequence, which shows Kana’s first interaction with the demon that invades her body, we are shown a snapshot of her life: performing songs on the street to a small group of fans who follow her ups and downs alongside a weird dude stalker who takes photos of her legs and boobs. We see Kana at a bikini shoot where she realises she’s just a piece of a meat.

It’s here we meet here rival Yui and her manager.

Back at her apartment, she’s writing a new song that she presents later that day to her manager and the boss of her company, who instantly dismisses it and tells her to stick to modelling work.

Her boss tells her she’s made an arrangement for Kana to meet Yui’s manager in a private location. Kana doesn’t want to go, but realises she has no choice in this industry. You see, this is not just a horror movie, but also yet another commentary about the Idol industry in Japan, and how it uses and abuses young girls wanted to be superstars.

After flipping out at another photoshoot, Kana is replaced by Yui. But a dream later that night, presented in a grainy VHS POV style, shows the murder of Kana’s weird stalker dude from the intro. He dies with a smile on his face, but why?

Kana wakes up from this dream and starts humming a tune. She thinks this tune is a winner and quickly starts writing it down. While she plays the tune on her guitar, she notices her pet bird is going insane. Probably not the reaction she was looking for!

Later that night, Kana meets the manager in a hotel. We know what they’ve done here. She hopes it will save her career. He hopes she isn’t pregnant.

She heads off for a walk thinking about her terrible choice, when she takes a rest on some steps near a homeless man and starts to hum her new tune again. The homeless man loves it, and begs her for more. But at the same time, the song is having an insane reaction on him. He grasps for breath but can’t get enough of the song.

Something is there with Kana and the homeless man, watching them. And it takes over body. She can’t stop singing, even though it’s having such a strong reaction on the homeless man. It’s not until her proper manager finds her and drags her away that he stops convulsing, but it’s too late for him. They go back to her apartment where they discover the origins of the new tune Kana has learnt. It’s an old Eastern European song that was rumoured to cause painful deaths to anyone who heard it.

Could this really be the same song Kana has been singing?

The next morning while busking again, Kana’s manager receives an email with a link to a YouTube video. That video is title “Kana - Casting Couch” - and if you know anything about Casting Couch videos, you know what this is. Yui’s manager secretly recorded their tryst and then uploaded it to the internet to destroy her career and promote Yui to the top spot.

Instantly, this has a negative effect on her career.

She tries to busk again the next day, but her loyal fans are just not into it as her energy isn’t there. But it’s the reaction from the general public that breaks Kana. She is photographed, gossiped, abused and has water thrown on her.

But she doesn’t give up on her new song though. And we finally see who this mysterious shadow is that is following her. It’s Kana - devil Kana. And she’s in control now!

Kana confronts her boss and Yui’s manager. She realises she has been used, and that Yui has stolen her song. But before she can humiliate herself, she asks them if they want to hear her new song. They humour her, but that will be their fatal mistake.

As Kana performs her new song to them, they start convulsing and reacting! The song is killing them. Sensing an inner-power, Kana sings with more gusto until their eardrums burst! Unfortunately this effect is achieve using digital blood, so it doesn’t look as awesome as it should have. But we get the point. She has essentially deafened them both, with the manager dying.

But the boss survives, just without the ability to hear. Alongside Kana’s manager, they quickly bury the body of Yui’s manager. Fearing for her life, the boss promotes Kana as the top dog, relegating Yui to second place.

Kana is back! Her street performances are a hit with more fans than ever cheering and dancing along with her. It’s time to start booking a real concert for Kana!

Alongside her boss, they scout out a location that would be perfect. But the manager of the location doesn’t believe Idol music is real, and refuses their booking. Desperate, Kana asks him if he would like to hear her new song. Just like her boss before, this guy humours her. But her boss knows what about to go down, and makes sure the door is locked so he can’t escape.

As you can image, it doesn’t end well for him.

Yui knows something is going on. She sees the blood splatter on the walls of the boss’ office and asks about it. Kana interrupts them before Yui can find out, and she goes to leave, but Kana’s manager follows her and gives her a warning: do not listen to any of Kana’s music.

While he is a loyal manager to Kana, he also doesn’t like this change in her character and wants her to stop singing the song. Kana’s boss, on the other hand, loves it and wants Kana to spread it far and wide.

Later that night, Yui goes on a run and bumps into Kana. Kana and her boss pin down Yui and Kana starts to sing the song. It kills Yui, but in the distance a paparazzi snaps a photo of the incident.

A few days later, the news breaks that Kana has killed her rival Yui! She is ambushed by the media who want to know more, and this is where Kana’s transformation occurs. She is now the devil - complete with devil wings and horns. The evil has fully taken over her body. On a side note, the wings are cool but I’m curious why she can’t seem to retract them!

Kana whisks her boss and manager out of the ambush and far away from the city, where they run into a minivan with Kana’s three superfans from the beginning of the movie! They are super excited to help her with her next goal - a concert where she will perform the song.

They find an abandoned building and get to work. Two of the superfans help to create new costumes and find musicians to play supporting instruments, while the other sets up the live stream with the use of some borrowed video equipment.

The night before the concert, Kana and her boss finish writing the song. They’ve added more excitement to it and dubbed it “Evil Idol Song”. They know what they’re about to do with their livestream - they want to create worldwide chaos.

With the stage set and everything ready, the concert and live stream is about to begin, but her manager can’t let her go ahead and do this. He takes the boss hostage and threatens to kill her, but the boss doesn’t care about her life. He tries to stab himself in the neck, but it doesn’t kill him.

The show must go on.

Fans start flooding into the building and viewers start connecting to the live streams. However, the police are also there and they quickly file in and take cover, waiting for their time to strike against Kana.

The concert starts and the crowd goes wild. Kana is saving her masterpiece until the end, but before that happen the police interrupt the concert and shoot Kana.

They don’t realise she is a devil though, and can’t be killed with mere bullets.

Her fans try to stop the police, and a scuffle breaks out. Innocent bystanders and band members are caught up in the crossfire. But Kana doesn’t stop her performance. Egged on by her boss, she starts to sing the Evil Idol Song. Her manager wakes up and realises she doesn’t have any supporting musicians, he takes up the guitar and starts playing alongside her.

The song is a hit, the eardrums of everyone are exploding at both the concert and on the live-stream. People drop in the streets as Kana’s voice is beamed out to the whole world, she sings with more and more passion.

She’s done it! She’s killed almost everyone. With her manager and boss still by her side, they take one look at the dead bodies piled up all around them, and jump off the building.

Fade out. The movie ends.

A short but utterly enjoyable ride. And of course, with an important social message about the life of an Idol and the toll it has on both the Idol and everyone around them.

It’s said that the shadow that follows Kana, which later manifests into a devil, is a result of stress and the pressures of being an Idol. Do you agree with that statement?

On the outside, the Idol world is always presented as glamourous, but I think we all deep down inside know the insane world behind it. We know, the Idol’s fans know, about the exploitation and abuse they suffer. We’ve seen real life stories such as back in 2013 when a member of the popular Idol group AKB48 - Minami Minegishi - was forced to give a public apology for dating a member of a boy band. Her penance, alongside her tearful apology, was to shave her head.

It’s not just Japan either, there’s been incidents with Korean pop idols as well, including suffering so much abuse from fans they’ve ended their own lives.

Who would ever want to get involved in that industry?

As for the movie itself, if you can ignore the Idol industry overtones, this is an interesting J-horror flick. Blending music with horror is nothing new - I covered a music based J-horror movie on this series previously - but I like the way it’s done here. It actual shows these girls really do have talent, but that’s overlooked for their sex appeal. The music is a long way down the list.

But I hated the digital blood effects. I always will hate them, they never look great and they look really poor in this film.

As for a rating, this would get 3 Ghosts out of 5.

GENRE Music Horror

DIRECTOR Hajime Ohata

STARRING Ena Fujita, Kenta Kiguchi, Hiroko Yashiki

ORIGINAL TITLE イビルアイドルソング

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Evil Idol Song

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 20 August 2016

