I love Indonesian horror. Although over the last few years they’ve moved away from their creative and crazy schlocky movies and more towards to highly produced blockbusters, but they’re still fun to watch unlike Korean horror.

Let’s check out the trailers for three upcoming Indonesian horror films, complete with English Subtitles.

QODRAT 2 (The Unholy 2)

A sequel to the 2022 film that was just “okay” in my opinion. Part two continues to follow Ustatz Qodrat and his bride, played by Acha Septriasa from the comedy horror Mumun and the shockingly underrated slasher Midnight Show.

PAMALI: TUMBAL (The Offering)

Not quite a sequel to Pamali and Pamali Dusun Pocong (The Corpse Village), but this is based on the video games of the same name, this time a piece of DLC for the original title. The teaser below looks half decent.

JABANG MAYIT (The Unborn)

This one covers some taboo themes in Indonesia, especially about abortions. I’m sure the message will be “don’t have sex before you’re married” instead of “we need to have better sex education and access to birth control for our citizens”, but it is what it is.

#shockmania #horrormovies #horror #indonesia #sequel #pamali #computergame #abortion #iblis #djinn

