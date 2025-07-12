The plot of this movie is insane.

A woman called Irna, who enjoys having rough sex with her husband (because literally he can’t get an erection unless he beats her up) is kidnapped by a gang lead by Cobra, who is responsible for Indonesia’s thriving drug trade.

Cobra loves to rape, but for some reason doesn’t want to rape Irna after she breaks free. No problem, because he gang takes care of that for him.

Somehow, she ends up pregnant (immediately) and her husband, Rudi - who is built like a brick shithouse (Aussie slang, look it up) - kicks her out of the house.

As revenge, Rudi finds the virgin sister of Cobra’s right hand man, and rapes her as revenge. Cobra beats the shit out of Rudy and holds him captive, while at the same time Cobra also rapes the sister.

With a heart full of revenge, Irna turns up at Cobra’s crib, bazooka and tight shorts in tow, to shoot the shit out of everyone and rescue Rudy.

I’ve seen a lot of sleazy movies, and I thought I had seen it all - but little did I realise I hadn’t. What makes this different? This is the first sleazy movie I have watched with ZERO nudity. Nothing. None. The whole movie is about raping and features girls in their underwear, but that’s all there is.

There is no rhyme or reason with this film. Things just happen. Writing the plot was a challenge just due to the fact that I think that’s what the movie is about! I feel like there are two missing scenes for every one scene in this movie - those scenes that will give me more information about what our characters are about to do or have just done.

I liked that the movie doesn’t want me to work out who the good and bad guys are on my own - rather it tells me by just showing me how vile almost everyone is. I am not even sure Irma is a good person - she seems to enjoy the violent sex, and her abortion scene is something to behold. I didn’t know you could get a 10-month abortion in Indonesia.

This movie makes it out like Indonesia was some kind of lawless, rogue society in the 80s where drugs and sex were rampant. Interestingly, other than a few comments about religion here and there, there is no religion! I had to check that I was actually watching an Indonesian movie every 10 minutes just to make sure.

Some of what happens in this movie is truly baffling. Shooting a rock with a bazooka? Check. A woman falling horny after giving head to Cobra and then FAILING to find a man to have sex with? Check. A hilarious scene where the henchmen are told to bury Rudy, and their way of doing it is to lazily place empty cardboard boxes over his unconscious body? Check!

And then there is that ending. That ending… with the bazooka and Cobra.

The 80s were a wild time. And so was 80’s cinema. I would give anything to have the 80s back again, minus the fashion and the CFCs. The music was better, the games were better and definitely the movies were better.

GENRE Action Sleaze

DIRECTOR Maman Firmansyah

STARRING Eva Arnaz, Clift Sangra, Nena Rosier

ORIGINAL TITLE Barang Terlarang

ALTERNATIVE TITLE I Want To Get Even, Violent Killer

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 1983

