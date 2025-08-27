A group of five ‘friends’ are hunted by a mysterious person(s) in a fisherman’s slick, brandishing a fishhook; a year after they are involved in the cover up of a fatal accident.

Cue the original surviving cast of the first movie returning to add some validity to an unneeded reboot of an already average 90’s slasher.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer was never a great film. It was a fun and goofy film, with an unwarranted sequel, that was released at just the right time after the runaway success of the original Scream, and in between stuff like The Faculty, Halloween H20 and Thirteen Ghosts.

The appeal of the original film was its ridiculous concept and equally ridiculous good-looking cast. Jennifer Love Hewitt was just WOW. I remember watching Can’t Hardly Wait just because she was in it. That, and it also had a great theme song from Smash Mouth.

Why do I keep talking about the original film when I am supposed to be reviewing this new version? It’s because THIS movie is so desperate to remind the audience that it’s based on a flawed but beloved 90’s slasher, released at a time when horror was hot and Hollywood wasn’t afraid of original ideas. The irony being that this movie is produced by a production house called ‘Original Film’. I guess no one in charge picked that one up.

The characters need to find a way to stop the killer? Well I guess the only person who can help them is Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who survived not once, but twice! She’s almost an expert at evading hook welding killers at this point. But we can’t forget heartthrob (of the 90s anyway) in Freddie Prinze Jr. He has to be shoehorned in somehow, so how about we make him the boss of one of the characters AND Julie’s ex-husband! A two-for-one just in case the kids can’t make the natural connection there.

But the real star of the first movie was Sarah Michelle Gellar. Don’t worry, we will bring her back in a dream sequence, complete with her white dress and the iconic set from the original.

Nostalgic enough? I hope so, because it seems the cast reunions only extended to these three. Poor Ryan Phillippe must have been out of town when they shot this.

And here we are… I’m still not talking about this new film and I am at the end of the review. Well, what can I say then? The plot twists and red herrings were obvious, Danica is a buffoon yet for some reason is actually a likeable character (go figure), there’s a G-Wagon in the movie - so you just know the main characters are bratty rich kids - and OF COURSE, it wouldn’t be a modern film, if there wasn’t a gay/lesbian/bi/trans character. I’ll leave you to guess who that is.

Strangely, the cast is all white. I assume the casting director was fired?

