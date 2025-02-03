How We Could Make PIGLET A Better Movie! [VIDEO]
Let's explore the latest public domain slasher film and how we could improve it!
Another slasher horror movie based on a children’s public domain characters. Let’s see how we can make the PIGLET movie better.
This is a video only article. The video is 13m 27s.
SPOILER ALERT - Spoilers in the video
Genre Horror Slasher
Director Andrea M. Catinella
Starring Alina Desmond, Alex Butler, Lauren Staerck
Original Title Piglet
Alternative Title N/A
Country of Origin UK
Release Date 25 January 2025
