The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Oct 30Edited

You've got me imagining Tang Wei in a movie called 'Lust Warning'. Superb article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arty Dans
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Arty Dans
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture