Set in the hot springs’ capital of Japan, an ancient shark thought long extinct is revived after construction begins on a new luxury spa resort. Travelling through the hot springs’ water pipes, the shark attacks its victims while they’re just trying to chill out.

Fearing a disastrous effect on the town’s tourism economy, the mayor teams up with a plucky young shark expert and a ridiculously strong man to stop these sharks before the city is wiped off the map!

This is the best shark movie ever to come from Japan. Now, I know that list isn’t exactly long - in fact, I can only think of one other Japanese shark movie off the top of my head without using Google - and that is Psycho Shark, and literally any movie that claims to be a shark movie would be better than that!.

But this movie does something that makes it so irresistible: it’s relies upon the typical wackiness of Japanese schlock cinema to craft something so utterly bonkers that you know you are in for a good time.

Think of if The Lust of The Dead was combined with Plan 9 From Outer Space. Cheesy, low budget effects mixed in with campiness and an adamant refusal to take itself seriously.

That means that this movie is certainly not for everyone. If you’re the type who thinks The Shawshank Redemption is the minimum benchmark of movie quality and that In The Mood For Love is the only Asian movie to exist, then this is not the film for you.

And if you’re that person, then close down this review and leave. You’re not welcome here!

Okay, now that the stuffy shirts and cinema studies students are gone, let’s talk about why this film is so awesome.

It seems the director has a bit of obsession with hot springs, and specifically the real-life city of Atami - which he has renamed to Atsumi in his movies. His first film was about a monster who appears in the town’s underground pipes where the mayor of the city works out a way to defeat him. The mayor character, and indeed the actor, are the same - so essentially this film is perhaps some kind of remake of that short film titled Bath-Diver the Onsen Guardian from 2021.

But another thing this director seems to really like is practical effects, and if you’re a lover of the cheapest, simplest practical effects, then you’re going to love this movie. For me, it was the use of miniatures - and not even good-looking minis, just literally whatever he could find. Tomy branded toy cars and off-the-shelf foam cityscapes are used here in lieu of real-life police cars. A 3D printer is used to create some of the props in the film - and such is its role in the film that the characters even discuss how the new resort is made using the 3D printer, as well as the submarine they use at the end of the film to fight the shark!

To me, this is the best form of filmmaking. When things are so ridiculous yet with a bit of imagination everything just works so well. Forget the plot holes - they mean nothing in this film. Who cares if they 3D printed a working submarine in the space of one evening, decked out with an anti-EMP device, a full working electronical control desk and hundreds of missiles and liters of fake blood. Who cares? It’s just fun.

Likewise, who cares about the fact that the muscle-bound hero can pop in and out of the underwater craft at ease, breathe under water for an eternity and punch a shark in the nose whose 100 times his size.

Who cares? If you care, then fire up a Wong Kar Wai film and grab yourself a box of tissues.

I haven’t even touched on how awesome the sharks look (they’re awesome), or how awesome yet ridiculous all the kills look (they’re awesome and ridiculous) or how fast-paced this movie. There’s always something going on - whether that be a funny sight gag in the background, the police chief who likes to shoot words instead of talking or the abundance of infographics on the screen that give off a Japanese-TV vibe.

All of that is cool.

But it does come at a cost.

The editing of the film is horrible, with some whiplash moments. The camera framing is very unconventional and at times super awkward. I know the “rule of thirds” might be boring, but there is a reason it’s the recording standard. When there is too much head room above a character, it’s really awkward to watch.

There is also a character that I was pretty sure died but then appeared at the end of the film. Was I dreaming?

In the end, if you love Japanese schlock, if you’re a fan of Nishimura and Iguchi, if you love shark and monster films and just love crazy, silly films in general, then this is the masterpiece for you. For the rest of you… I heard Decision To Leave was a good film for boring people.

CREEP-O-METER:

It’s a comedic shark movie. Nothing creepy, but if you don’t like sharks, you’re probably not watching it anyway!

GENRE Comedy Horror Shark Movie

DIRECTOR Morihito Inoue

STARRING Yuu Nakanishi, Takuya Fujimura, Masaki Naito

ORIGINAL TITLE 温泉シャーク

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Onsen Shark, Hotspring Shark Attack

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 5 July 2024

