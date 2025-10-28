Ingkwan is sent to an isolated reformation school where she must serve time for a crime committed at an orphanage. The school is run by a very strict woman called “mother” and a student named Aim who is set to be released in the coming weeks.

But Ingkwan is subject to horrible, persistent bullying due to her social status. This abuse triggers her guardian spirit, who will stop at nothing to protect her godchild.

Talk about an unexpected movie that took me by surprise, this movie had me feeling an absolute rollercoaster of emotions during its 2-hour run time. And for once, I won’t complain about a 2-hour run time for a movie being too long.

Having said that though, the frequent and prolonged bullying scenes could have done with a trim. Not for timing saving, but because they just seemed so unnecessarily cruel. But I suppose that’s the point - showing off how vile and cruel these girls are so we can cheer on their eventual demise.

And their demise does come. Not quick and fast, but slow and painful. The movie really did build up its finale.

Follow me on "X"

Speaking of the finale, the first “ending” of the movie had me in disgust, ready to dish out a 1 Ghost rating for this film and penning a nasty review about how much I hated it. I even vented on the Official Shockmania Discord channel, but luckily for me that was just a red herring ending.

The real ending… I loved it.

For those wondering, then yes - this is a supernatural movie, and a bloody good one at that too. While it threatens to divert into teenage drama territory at certain times - such as a ‘love interest’ storyline - the movie stays on track to deliver what it promised: a fairy godmother who dishes out fatal punishment.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

The movie comes to life in the nighttime scenes though. The godmother starts to make an appearance and its genuinely creepy and unsettling - exactly the kind of things we love and expect from Thai horror. And especially once Ingkwan decides she’s had enough of the bullying and she starts to hand out warnings to her tormentors. Warnings that obviously go unheeded.

Don’t be afraid of watching this one thinking this is nothing more than a teen drama horror film. This isn’t a Korean film that turns fully melodramatic; as mentioned, this movie resists the urge. And it is a better film for it.

I just don’t like the title. It doesn’t suit the film.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Pairach Khumwan

STARRING Thitiya Jirapornsilp, Veerinsara Tangkitsuvanich, Pisitpon Ekpongpisit

ORIGINAL TITLE แม่ซื้อ

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Host

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Thailand

RELEASE DATE 17 October 2025

Leave a comment