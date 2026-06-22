After the sudden death of his father, Sora is desperate for money to help support his mother and his dream of heading to university to study game design. He gets involved with some gangsters doing courier work and, thinking that he’s just scored a way to make easy money, he takes on a dangerous task to recover a precious stolen gemstone.

The task takes him to the woods, where a series of chaotic events result in Sora and Sakura, the girl who stole the gem, coming face to face with Juke - the killer brown bear who lives in the woods and really hates outsiders!

I am not going to lie - I love creature feature movies! I’ve been a huge fan of the deluge of Chinese shark and crocodile movies over the last decade, but I have always wanted something different, something that wasn’t water bound.

And thankfully the Japanese have delivered with this hilarious, action filled creature feature about a killer brown bear from the director of the weird but entertaining Toxic Daughter.

If you’re expecting the movie to open up with a grand scene of bear violence, then I am sorry to be the one to disappoint you. Instead, this movie wants to set a scene for us - and that scene is Sora really is a shy young guy who wouldn’t hurt a fly, dedicated to his studies and dreams of creating video games while being close to both of his parents.

Which is why the death of his father causes his life to spiral out of control. This is how he ends up with the wrong crowd. Desperate for money to pay for his university tuition, he realises he is doing shady jobs, but the money is just too good for him to pass up. Plus, all he has to do is deliver a package from one spot to another. How hard could that really be?

It takes about 24 minutes until we are introduced to Juke the Brown Bear. And thankfully CGI has been completely avoided! Yes, we have a practical effect bear used in this film. Its goofy looking most of the time, but who cares? It’s really fun.

Now I am guessing that a lot of people are going to want to compare this to Cocaine Bear, and there are some similarities. The bear obviously, as well as the perilous danger the people are in who are trying to get something back from the bear, in this movie’s case that ‘thing’ is a gemstone, rather than a few bricks of illicit drugs.

In my opinion, if you liked Cocaine Bear, then I think you will enjoy Higuma. There is a real Japanese vibe in this film that adds to its charm, which is very typical for Japanese movies. The characters are polite, even the gangsters at the end of the film. Sora is your typical anime style male character - silly and clueless, but with bucket loads of character, such as when he reacts to his ear missing or when he stumbles across a boy who loves the game he made. And then that boy gives him a treasure chest of strange props that surprisingly come in handy right at the end!

If you are hoping for violence and gore, then you are in luck. A lot of luck. The bear goring scenes are a blend of vicious and hilarious. Body parts are ripped off or bitten, with blood flying everywhere like its some kind of fight from Mortal Kombat. Possibly the only thing I didn’t enjoy about the bear’s behaviour is how it immediately went after the gemstone as soon as he saw it. The movie attempts to explain this when it comes to an interaction with the hunter who is tracking Juke, but it’s still a bit unrealistic.

And on review of the footage, I kind of think there could be a man in a suit in this one. If that’s the case, that’s so Japanese.

GENRE Horror Creature Feature

DIRECTOR Eisuke Naito

STARRING Fuku Suzuki, Wan Marui, Takashi Ukaji

ORIGINAL TITLE ヒグマ!!

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Higuma! The Killer Bear

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 21 November 2025

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