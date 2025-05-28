Lily is a live streamer with a decent fanbase recovering from a breakup. She steals a package from her neighbour and discovers that it’s a used mobile phone. The phone seems to be able to capture ghosts, so Lily uses it to go on a ghost hunting live stream.

However, the ghost that lives inside the phone is actually a dead bullied schoolgirl who wants to get her revenge. She uses Lily to help, and together, all those bullys suffer the fate they had coming.

If you enjoy Asian horror movies, then the name Danny Pang will mean something to do. Alongside his brother Oxide, they directed one of the most popular horror trilogies from the early 2000’s - The Eye movies. Since then, Oxide has gone off to make disaster blockbusters in the mainland, while Danny continues to direct horror films, both in Hong Kong and China.

Danny seems to really love making horror movies where an alternative of reality is viewed from a different perspective, and in this case, he uses the medium of a mobile phone to open up the ghost world to Lily, the main character.

Follow me on "X"

Make no mistake though, there is nothing deep about this film. There is an overall theme of bullying - both physical and online - but that seems to be rather low hanging fruit for modern teen horror films.

And that’s all this movie is. It’s a popcorn teen horror movie where you don’t need to think much. All you have to do is watch along, occasionally yell out “that’s stupid” and then continue on. Don’t overthink this movie.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

The movie does nothing overly spectacular. Conversely, it doesn’t really do anything wrong either. It’s just there, it’s the type of movie you watch at 10.30 on a Friday night before you go to bed. It won’t scare you, but it won’t bore you either.

In typical Hong Kong style, the acting is overdone, the effects are just standard, the world built for the movie is strangely isolating and everything works out in the end. Lily grows and matures as a character, and that’s supposed to be a metaphor for a bullied person watching this. Which is a bit off for me, as that kind of person is probably eager for the revenge element of the film. In that case, the death scenes are good, but not memorable. And every girl that dies in this film deserves it, so don’t feel bad for them.

It’s such an inoffensive popcorn film, it’s almost what I would class as “horror-lite”, putting in the same category as Five Night’s At Freddys.

This gets 2 ghosts out of 5. At least it isn’t a mainland Chinese film, so that means the ghosts in this film are actually real.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Danny Pang

STARRING Lin Min-Chen, Jessica Chan Yee-Chun, Kiki Tam, Yvette Chan

ORIGINAL TITLE 手機見鬼

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Haunting Call

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Hong Kong

RELEASE DATE 12 December 2024

Leave a comment