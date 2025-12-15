Chen keeps repeating the same day over and over again. During his day, he wakes up at a camp site with his girlfriend where they are searching for the remains of their missing friend, and it always ends with her grizzly death.

As Chen tries anything he can to solve the riddle, he comes to the stark realization that the actions of him and his friends have created a type of Butterfly Effect on the lives on many people, and only he has the power to change their destinies.

I was completely unaware that this was a time-loop movie - that is where the main character of the movie keeps repeating the same day over again until they can work out how to move on. For an old guy like me, Groundhog Day is the most obvious comparison, but since I review horror movies, the best examples we have in our favourite genre are movies like Happy Death Day, Karada Sagashi (Re/member) and the Chinese shark movie The Shallows. All good films too.

Does that mean that this film is also a good film?

Well not to give away the ending of the review too soon, but yes - this is a good film. But like always, your mileage (kilometrage) may vary!

Firstly I have to admit something that is probably clouding my judgment of the film. At the 25m mark of the film there is the usage of a Hitchcock Zoom (see the video review for the example) - and I made a vow to automatically love any movie that used this technique. It’s why I will say positive things about the Indonesian film The Haunted Apartment 2 Miss K.

But seriously, it’s not just the use of Hitchcock Zoom that had me hooked onto this one. It was the atmosphere, crafted superbly by the incredible sound design when the movie is set in the forest. There is always a creepy, spooky noise in the background - always something sinister that could attack at any moment. I loved these scenes.

And it’s to be expected from the Tag Along company - the production house behind some of Taiwan’s best urban legend horror movies from the last decade. This is their first non-Tag Along titled movie, and it’s a great start from them.

If I have to be critical, and I need to be, then it would that some of the visual effects leave a lot to be desired. From overly clean green screen used in the driving scenes, to the wild use of blue hues in the final scene that looks completely unrealistic, coupled with that strange creature design, kind of breaks some of the immersion of the film.

But that’s only really true if the only reason you watch movies are for special effects and not the storyline.

Like all time loop movies, part of the fun is watching the main character realise what is going on and working out the different variations they can make to their day in order to continue. What’s different about this movie is that it’s not the death of the main character that resets the day, but the death of his girlfriend. Additionally, there is one other permutation to the normal formula at play in this film, but I’ll leave you to discover that yourself.

This movie does a lot right. A great cast of characters that aren’t annoying, the ideal run time, the slow reveal of the storyline and the creepy atmosphere of the forest scenes. This movie proves that Taiwan is the sleeper country to watch when it comes to Asian cinema - from the Tag Along movies, to the Rope Curse series, Detention, Incantation, Dead Talents Society and yes, even The Sadness - Taiwan makes the types of horror movies that the rest can only dream about.

CREEP-O-METER:

This is very, very creepy. The jungle scenes are very atmospheric, with an excellent use of audio to heighten the creepiness. The visual effect of the yellow-clad ghost might look cheap to some people, but the point of it isn’t to look like a glamourous supermodel.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Chia-Ying Tsai

STARRING Jasper Liu, Angela Yuen, Tsao Yu-ning

ORIGINAL TITLE 山忌 黃衣小飛俠

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Yellow Taboo

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Taiwan

RELEASE DATE 6 June 2025

