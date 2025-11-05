A hotheaded police inspector - known as Hundred Body Dan - is demoted to a remote outpost with his heavily pregnant wife in the Thai jungles after he executes a criminal Judge Dredd style, which also resulted in the death of a small girl.

After a criminal he put away breaks out of prison and escapes to the Halabala forest, he follows him there to hunt him down. But the forest holds a deadly secret and an evil inhabitant that gets into the mind of its victims.

This is such an interesting film. It’s part supernatural, part possession and part psychological - which usually is a recipe for a bit of a mess, but somehow it all just works well here.

But why?

A top-notch performance the actor who plays Dan, who you might remember from the excellent film Coming Soon from 2008. He plays a troubled, revenge driven police officer who shoots first and asks questions later. His anger makes him a perfect candidate for the spirits within the Halabala jungle to possess.

The movie opens with Dan in a cave where he hears a demonic voice. It’s his arm, and it’s talking to him. He takes off the bandage to reveal a mouth - complete with teeth - taunting him. An excellent practical effect, this isn’t some b-grade trashy horror movie from the 80s. No, no - this movie is the real deal. Dan is going through some real serious trauma, and we’re thrust right in the middle of it straight away.

From this point on, you’d be forgiven if you thought you were about to watch a film about a man who is hallucinating a mouth has manifested on his arm. But what you’re going to get is so much more.

The scenes in jungle highlight the depravity of human nature. How when man returns to nature, his animal instincts take over. These scenes are violent and cruel. There’s blood, decapitations and sacrificial masks.

Yet, while all this is happening, Dan’s pregnant wife is going through her own hell. And when he returns back to her and she thinks she is safe, it’s only just the beginning of the kind of hell she is in the middle of.

On top of the blood and gore, the movie has some genuinely creepy (some might even say scary) moments in it towards the end of the film. I am not just talking about jump scares either, but genuinely creepy imagery. Ghoulish figures, dark shadows, excellent lighting. The director - who is no stranger to horror as he was the man behind the even more awesome 13 Game of Death (13 Beloved) - has pulled every trick in the book to craft a scary, horrifying world for Dan and his wife.

Every moment in this film portrays dread. You never feel like there will be a happy ending for any of the characters. And it’s such a captivating film to watch. I was hooked from the start and enjoyed the ride it took me on.

Which is saying something, because I dislike possession films.

CREEP-O-METER:

This movie contains some jump scares, including scares of demonic looking characters hunting chasing the main character. The movie features characters who hallucinate horrible imagery and figures designed to instill fear.

