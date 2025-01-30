A young Chinese student, Wei, moves to New Zealand on a scholarship and lives in with her aunt and cousin. Wei’s late father was a brilliant scientist who was experimenting with skin grafting, and she decides to continue his research.

However, she finds her awkwardness makes it hard for her to make friends, and after her professor takes advantage of her father’s research, she starts to plot the ultimate revenge on all those who’ve wrong her.

I’m going to be flat out honest; I don’t like body horror movies. I don’t know what it is, but I just squirm when I see mutilations to bodies, which is odd because I really like Japanese splatter films. But they’re so over the top, I can’t take them seriously.

But Grafted found a balance with me that made it enjoyable enough that I wasn’t squirming all the time. Completely unrealistic at times, such as being able to swap faces so easily and no one noticing the buck tooth, accent or general body shape, the movie’s ending did disappoint me though. I’m sure body horror fans will love it, but I was hoping for a redemption arc or a sympathy ending instead.

The movie deals with issues of bullying, isolation and exploitation of a student in a foreign country, so those who have experiences with these feeling will connect with Wei. I liked the fact that Wei enjoyed eating Cha Sui and was encouraging everyone else to try it. Who refuses Cha Sui? Those people are the real monsters.

Wei is an easy character to side with and cheer on. Her innocence makes you want to reach out and protect her from everyone, and at times you just want her to open her eyes and understand how the world is treating her. The good news is she figures it out eventually. The even better news is that she gets her bloody revenge on everyone except the annoying dog.

If you’ve ever been in the same situation as Wei, no doubt you’ll adopt her as your spirit animal. For the rest of us, a better ending for Wei would have more satisfactory.

I think this is a 3 out of 5, but only just. If I gave it half stars, then consider this a 2.5.

Genre Body Horror

Director Sasha Rainbow

Starring Joyena Sun, Jess Hong, Eden Hart

Original Title Grafted

Alternative Title N/A

Country of Origin New Zealand

Release Date 21 November 2024

