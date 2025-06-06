You’ve heard of the compliment sandwich, now it’s time for the Patent Pending Shockmania Compliment Hamburger! The idea here is simple - take a movie we know will be bad, and ‘sandwich’ two compliments around it. In this case we going to make a hamburger, so that means a nice soft bun with some kind of unknown filling. We won’t know what that filling is until we’ve explored the bad parts of the film.

Don’t worry if it doesn’t make sense now, because by the end of this it should!

DISCLAIMER Apologies in advance, the images of the hamburger were created using AI imagery. It’s easier to do that then for me to actually make these burgers and take photos of them. Because then I would have to eat them too…

In order for the compliment hamburger to work, we need to talk about something positive with the film. Luckily for this film, there actually is two positive things. One of those things is a spoiler, so I will leave that until the end - it will be the top bun.

Before we head into the first segment, let’s have a very quick overview of the movie. A group of friends on a short holiday arrive at what they think is their AirBNB house in the middle of the woods. They find out they are at the wrong house, but since its late they decide to break into it for the night.

They wake the next morning to find their car missing, and porridge on the table. Lacking the foresight or intelligence to leave the house, they stay the night again, only to discover there is a group of masked people trying to kill them. These masked people end up catching them and teaching them a valuable lesson.

But let’s have a look at the bottom bun - the bit that holds the burger together.

We start off the compliment hamburger with something positive - the performance of Olga Solo as Goldilocks. She’s not the best actor, nor is she brilliant, but it’s her exuberance in the role that really shines.

She’s a real nutcase. And that’s what I expected from the characters. Since this is just a typically boring British slasher film, there was no chance that Goldilocks was going to be a complex or interesting character - so this is where Olga and her interpretation of the character step in.

She takes pleasure in what she does. She delivers poignant monologues, especially about breaking into people’s house and the consequences that should come from it - although coming from Goldilocks, that’s a bit rich!

She dances around the scene with excitement and enjoys the idea of killing. Let’s just ignore the cheat-code gun she has with the unlimited ammo. It’s a shame that it’s only towards to end we really get to experience this character. Seeing her earlier in the film would have really made it a bit easier to get through.

Result: I like her performance, and I like brioche buns. So the first layer of our compliment hamburger is a brioche bun base.

Damn, that already looks delicious.

This is the meat of the hamburger, so to speak. At least I hope it will be meat but considering we’re going to be discussing the negative elements of the film; this might end up something completely different.

Where should we start with this one? Firstly, I understand this is a low-budget title and something’s gotta give with it, but a little creativity in the storyline wouldn’t have hurt. I think defaulting back to a slasher film with the fairytale character wrap-arounds is just a bit lazy.

But having said that, slashers can certainly work when done well. The second Winnie The Pooh movie was fun, as was Popeye The Slayer Man. Those movies were fun because the other parts of their movies worked well together.

If you’re going to be a slasher, show me all the kills. There are a few characters who just mysteriously disappear when it’s just assumed they’ve been killed. For example, our Sikh friend. And speaking of him, why does the movie introduce him as this awesome ass-kicker, showing him doing some fighting moves and then even discuss some kind of military services, and then have him just being dominated by the bears and simply disappear? Also, how old is he supposed to be in the film?

On top of that, not one of the characters in this movie is remotely likable. Our main girl is an annoying drunk while the other girl is just annoying. Throw in the bearded guy who complains for the entire movie about the lack of Wi-Fi in the house and then this mysterious older man who doesn’t seem to fit in with the rest of the cast. Who is he and why is he hanging around people who are clearly a lot younger than him?

Then there is the acting. With the exception of Olga as Goldilocks - who adds her own unique campiness to a character that needed to be overacted - the rest of the cast simply don’t know what they’re doing, or saying. That part is very obvious when its clear there is an abundance of lines that have been dubbed in post-production. Did the actors flub their lines? Was the delivery bad? Did the director decide after shooting the film that they wanted to change the dialogue because it made no sense?

Who knows? But the truth is the acting is very poor and that just adds to the breaking of immersion in the film.

Speaking of things done in post-production, someone has clearly made a few colour correcting errors. Often you’ll notice the colours washed out in one shot, only to be back to normal in another, then washed out to the point of being in black and white a few moments later. What the heck was going on here?

But as mentioned, it’s really hard to overlook the naffness of the storyline. Why do these people decide to stay in this house? Why don’t they try and survive by escaping? Why don’t their phones work, when we can clearly see at the start of the film when they arrive at the house that one of them is talking on the phone to the AirBNB owner?

And why does the blonde girl try to seduce the older man, when it’s clear that he and the other girl have some kind of thing going on?

All up, this is terrible. And when I consider what kind of hamburger patty would truly reflect this, then I would have to say its a combined lentil and chickpea patty. Two foods that will make you fart a lot. That’s what you’ll feel when watching this movie, you’ll wanna fart a lot.

What a horrible looking hamburger patty. While I could blame AI for the visual abomination, the truth is there is no way to make a lentil and chickpea patty look appealing.

This is something different, and exclusive to the Patent Pending Shockmania Compliment Hamburger: condiments. This is an opportunity for the movie to redeem itself with a sweetener that could sway my opinion - for example it could be some a nude scene or an awesome kill.

Well sorry to disappoint you all, but there is 0 nudity in this film. What a shame! If Olga had disrobed for a bit, it could have sparked some interest.

Likewise, the kill scenes are weak and some of them aren’t even shown on screen. I’m almost tempted to give it something here due to the Toxic Avenger-style head mashing scene by the car tire, but I just can’t. Sorry.

No onions, no cheese, no sauces… nothing. This is a very bland hamburger.

Let’s end this with the top bun - another compliment. And this one I feel is very much warranted. I mentioned before that this would be a spoiler, so stop here if you are keen to watch this and not be spoiled by what happens at the end.

I liked - no, let me correct that, I loved the fact that Goldilocks and the three bears win in the end. It’s very, very rare that the bad guys are the winners, but here we are.

Goldilocks, and the other three people, want to teach these home invaders a lesson. Don’t break into people’s houses, sleep in their beds and eat their porridge. Only a fairytale character would do that, not a real person!

So thus, I love the fact that Goldie delivers very brutal justice to them. I don’t like the fact that the woman and her husband at the end of the film are killed. They are just caught up in this mess, they didn’t deserve to die. But that’s a minor blemish in the ending.

This movie really deserves its brioche bun top.

But holy hell, that’s one very bland and unappealing looking hamburger. A lentil and chickpea patty served in a brioche bun with no sauces or other ingredients.

I pity the person who has to eat that. Just like I pity the person who watches this film.

But Olga’s performance makes it a bit bearable.

If you’ve seen this movie, what did you think of it?

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Craig Rees

STARRING Olga Solo, Abigail Huxley, Jimmy Roberts

ORIGINAL TITLE Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death & Porridge

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK

RELEASE DATE 7 October 2024

