Zhang Cheng is a scientist attempting to create an eternal beauty elixir. Alongside his best friend, he follows his wife to a secluded all-female resort where he suspects she is having an affair. But what is there, is much worse!

The resort is run by a powerful businesswoman who has actually created the ultimate eternal beauty product based off the flesh of mutated fish. But no one can expect what happens next!

Hands up who has seen the first movie? I guarantee there’s not many of you. Let me give you a quick fresher about it: released in 2020, it was fantasy romance movie about a young girl called Xiaoyi who washes up on the shore of a fishing village. A young fisherman rescues her and they fall in love, but the villagers suspect she has escaped from a nearby island inhabited by human sized giant fish people! Their suspicions are correct, and she eventually driven out of the village. The movie features Hong Kong royalty Ti Lung - who starred in dozens of Shaw Brothers movies and the A Better Tomorrow series, and Chinese actor Chang Rong alongside model Mengni Fu as Xiaoyi.

It was a romantic, fantasy movie. (Check out my review here). The biggest disappointment with it, was that it marketed itself as a movie about Giant Fish, but it never delivered.

Director Yin Yue listened to the feedback, went on to make the pretty decent fantasy film Snake Daughter, and then decided to revisit his Giant Fish franchise. What we have here, is the result of that revisiting.

Gone is the romance, the serious over-tones, the drama, the tension, the fishing village and the cute actress who plays Xiao Yi. Remaining is the environmental message about looking after the fish populations of our oceans, and in comes some sci-fi and monster movie elements, humour, sex appeal, blaming the Japanese for polluting the oceans, evil scientists and businesswomen and a charming tale of a wife who wants to look after and support her husband.

The sequel - and it’s a sequel in name only - has done a complete 180 on all the things I found wrong with the original. Except for Xiaoyi, I really liked her.

So then, now that the movie franchise is finally living up to what it promised in the first place, does it live up to expectations? Does it deliver on what we, the audience, want to see?

Firstly, I want to say that this is one movie that would have really benefited from China relaxing it “no nudity” in movies policy - because there are quite a few scenes of women in various states of undress doing things that make no sense to do while still clothed. With that out of the way, this isn’t a bad film!

Anyway, the movie itself - I think it delivers on what it finally aimed to. If you’ve seen any of the recent Chinese monster or creature feature movies, then what you’ll see here is nothing unexpected. A rich person, driven by greed, causes an environmental disaster and faces the ultimate price. Wash, rinse, repeat.

I like how the noble, honest scientist is a debt-riddled loser who thinks his wife is cheating. It really pushes that Chinese message of being humble and thankful for what you have. I am not sure a cheating wife is something to be thankful for, but as you find out, she’s not actually cheating anyway!

Visually, the movie has that typical made-for-web feel. While the original was set for a theatrical release before COVID hit, this movie is definitely designed for small screen viewing with some questionable CGI effects - like the spiders - and very goofy acting. But that’s the charm of this movie, it really doesn’t take itself seriously at all.

The movie ends with the defeated giant fish - which doesn’t look too much like an actual fish but that’s besides the point - spitting up about half a dozen undigested people. Couple with the two male leads cross-dressing as women, two hot ass-kicking sisters and a massive Squid Game vibe, and you’ve got a movie that a good way to spend 80 minutes so of your time.

And believe it or not… there’s a Part 3. I can’t wait to see that one!

CREEP-O-METER:

It has spiders. They are CGI, but still spider.

GENRE Fantasy Creature Feature

DIRECTOR Yin Yue

STARRING Wang Sen, Zhang Wen, Wang Yiming

ORIGINAL TITLE 大鱼2之海岛鱼怪

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Giant Fish 2: Island Fish Monster

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 12 September 2024

