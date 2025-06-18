Check out the Movie House channel on Rumble for more English Subtitled Asian horror movies

If you are looking for a weird sci-fi horror movie, then I have a movie for you!

Check out Hellevator: The Bottled Fools by clicking on the image below. It will take you to the Movie House Rumble channel where you can watch the movie, for free, with English Subtitles.

Check out the trailer here

And if you want the synopsis, read below:

Luchino's routine morning elevator ride up from her subterranean home on level 138 to her school many stories above turns horrific when the elevator operator is ordered to pick up two passengers from floor 99, the maximum security level. What starts as psychological manipulation soon turns wholly physical as both the cruel convicts and Luchino's own dysfunctional past are unleashed. And then every passenger must fight for his or her survival.

