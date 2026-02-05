GUEST REVIEWER: Nedd. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This review appeared on our Discord review channel on February 3 2026.

I am not breaking any ground stating we are living in a world of content oversaturation. While many media analysts were predicting such a future in the ‘00s, sitting ring side to the curb stomping the duo of Redbox and Netflix were giving Blockbuster video, this did not reveal itself to me until about 10 years ago.

Netflix popped my streaming service cherry and little did I know what opening up that treasure trove of B movie nirvana would do to me. In the first week of membership, I counted 3 separate nights that I spent 3-4 hours on the service, wherein I watched a grand total of ZERO movies. Rather, I was cycling through the endless library, mesmerized by thumbnails, trailers, and titles that perpetually begged the questions: “What other crazy shit is on here?” and “This produced how many sequels!?”

Perhaps this is not the norm for all. Perhaps this is just how a kid who was (more than happily) dropped off at the comic book shop for four hours while their parents ran errands became conditioned to the joys of title flipping. Now, I did end up purchasing comics, much as I learned to start actually watching movies, but such as with comics where I only had so much paper route money, with this streaming fodder I only have so much viewing time.

So, you have every right to wonder, why during a random scroll did I stop on and then sat down to watch Frankenstein vs The Mummy (2015)...? And did so without even realizing this was a Damien Leone movie until the end credits roll.

I am certain there are Leone fans that knew this at jump street. For me, the Terrifier franchise lands squarely in the “Fine” category. So yeah, I was surprised to learn of this swing of the bat known as Frankenstein vs The Mummy.

And with that, I’ll actually now write something about the movie itself, and as always I’ll get right to the bad.

Much like me dragging out this review, this movie took its sweet ass time to get to the titular characters. Technically, we are introduced to the “mummy” early, but it is not until the 50-minute mark! until we get one of these monsters actually taking part in the movie other than as a stage prop.

Far too much energy went into contriving a realistic plot. For one, I had exposition whiplash in the first 5 minutes of the movie, which just made the sitting and waiting all the rougher. The screen time and dialogue given to creating the most superficial, teenage level romance between the two protagonists, was an endless barrage of eye rolling; though, Naihla (Ashton Leigh) is a smoke show, and I didn’t mind as much as I should have.

There is Good to be found here though. For what is reportedly a sub $100k budget, Leone delivers some very good shock and gore, albeit not quite on the Terrifier scale. There is some creativity in the modernization of these movie monster classics, particularly with Frankenstein’s monster. The acting is clearly you get what you paid for. So, I was fine overall with the poor acting. Also, while 80% of the dialogue is cheese wrapped slop, there are some good lines, with one line during some pillow talk that seemed throw away that actually paid off later I particularly enjoyed.

As for the actual Frankenstein’s monster versus the Mummy showdown? Yes, there is one. And while it truly did not live up to the billing, and the fight is not worth the price of admission, I will give Leone credit that there is no ambiguity with who the victor is. One of these monsters wins and wins decisively.

For that, and the gore, and Ashton Leigh, it 2 out of 5 GHOSTs

GHOST Rating - 2/5

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Damien Leone

STARRING Max Rhyser, Brandon deSpain, Ashton Leigh

ORIGINAL TITLE Frankenstein vs. the Mummy

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 10 February 2015

