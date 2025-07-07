A young woman inspecting a cheap apartment to rent in Tokyo finds herself pulled into a parallel world where the previous tenant is trying to escape from the clutches of a demonic looking woman.

She needs to find a way to escape the parallel world before she also becomes a part of it.

What makes this movie exciting to watch is that the entire film is presented in the first-person view. Fan of shooting video games like Doom and Counter Strike will be highly familiar with the look - sans the graphical overly of the players health bar!

While the “FPS” view is nothing new for movies, it’s rare to have an entire film presented like this. Director Jiro Nagae tested the waters with the audience in his 2022 film Kisaragi Station, where it was a major point of the movie’s marketing material.

Clearly, he was happy with the results, because what he managed to achieve here with a small number of resources is almost remarkable.

Firstly, it’s a brave actress to take on this role, knowing that while you are the main character in the film, the audience will barely see what you look like. And it’s true here where its only at the end of the film we see Narumi Yonezawa’s face! For the rest of the time, she has a go-pro attached to her head filming all the action.

Just make sure you watch the end credits to see some behind to scenes footage of how the director and crew managed to pull this off without breaking the immersion of the film.

By virtue of it being in the first-person perspective, it also means that the movie is a series of long, continuous takes too. What this means is that the crew is forced to ensure there is always something exciting about to happen, and while there is long period of nothing, the payoffs are worth it.

The movie has some dark themes that it never fully explores. We know that our main character is having some issues at home, and she craves her independence, but that’s as far as we get. It does lead to the audience questioning her mental state. Is this movie nothing more than just her schizophrenic mind?

I’ll leave that for you to answer. The main spirit/demon in the movie is suitably creepy, but there is just not enough of her. However, at 60 minutes, the movie never exceeds its welcome, making it a curiosity well worth checking out.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Jirô Nagae

STARRING Narumi Yonezawa, Hihio Iwanaga

ORIGINAL TITLE FPS

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 29 March 2024

