Lita is about to give birth to a baby girl, but she starts to see visions of a decaying, horrible woman in the mirror. Visions that feel very real.

After a visit from a shaman, Lita realises that these visions are from within her, and she tracks her mother down to find out more about her unknown past.

I liked this one! Starting from the opening scene with the schoolgirls being attacked by an unknown entity to the asylum scenes with Lita’s distraught mother, this movie knew how to create the tension and keep delivering.

But perhaps that was the biggest downfall of the movie, as it opened itself up to a massive plot hole that makes no sense - if young Lita was able to communicate with a particular spirit, how did she end up losing this ability and then forgetting all about it?

Oh well, this is a movie. Try not to think too hard, right?

The mirror scenes in the movie are especially effective, particularly the tooth brushing scene (although what a shabby looking bathroom for such a nice-looking house!), while the spirit in this movie is something that’s all too common now for Indonesian cinema. But at least this isn’t religious!

Top marks for the director for the perfect running time and to our cast of actors who sold the scares quite well. I just wish the ending wasn’t so predictable.

3 Ghosts

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Clara Bernadeth, Rendy Kjaernett, Sara Wijayanto

ORIGINAL TITLE Ikut Aku ke Neraka

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Follow Me To Hell

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 11 July 2019

