NOTE: I have tried to avoid any spoilers for this movie, but one or two may have slipped in!

Based on the video game of the same name, a man gets stuck in a looping underground train station exit. His only clue to escape is a sign telling him to look for anomalies in the passage, and when he discovers one - no matter if its big or small - he has to turn back around and walk in the opposite direction.

If he successfully achieves this goal 8 times he can leave, but it’s not quite as simple as it seems.

The filmmakers set themselves quite a task with this one. How do you take a simple puzzle horror game about trying to find an exit by looking for the odd thing out and turn it into a 90-minute-long movie?

Well, you look towards Japan’s declining birthrate, and you wrap a story about a man struggling with anxiety to make a decision: should his ex-partner keep the baby or should she get an abortion?

The childfree (of which I proudly am one of) and the rabid Reddit user-base will surely cheer on the abortion side, but not even I could sink that low.

Video game to movie adaptations have always been hit or miss. Resident Evil decided not to follow any of the games and just craft a Resident Evil world, and in the end, we got 7 or 8 fairly decent movies. Silent Hill tried to stick to the game storylines but changed too much in regard to lore and characters, with mixed results.

Follow me on "X"

But both of those movie adaptations were made by Western studios, rather than the Japanese. When the Japanese remake their horror games, like Forbidden Siren or Corpse Party, the results tend to be a little better. Let’s just ignore that abomination that was Fatal Frame though!

I am not implying that only Japanese filmmakers can do Japanese video games justice, but they do tend to understand the source material better (except for Fatal Frame).

The concept here is simple - ridiculously simple. And this movie can also be classed as a ‘time-loop’ film as well, the reasons which become obvious at the conclusion of the film.

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

Ok enough about that. How close does the movie stick to the game?

Well in terms of looks, the underground passage is virtually identical. It’s been a hot minute since I have played the game, but I don’t recall the lockers and photo booth in the game. But I am happy to be corrected on this one if there were there and I’ve just simply forgotten.

As for the anomalies that appear in the movie, they’re almost all identical to the game. A few are missing such as a misplaced accessibility markings on the floor and the security cameras on the ceiling (it actually annoyed me that the characters never looked up!), with the death anomalies kind of there.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Now, depending on how wedded you are to the game and your aversion to change, the ‘twist’ that happens in the middle point of the movie will either excite you or make you turn the movie off. It’s quite a shift in tone that isn’t easily explained - not that it really could be - but the clues are there if you’re paying enough attention.

You’d also think that such a simple film would be technically proficient, right? It’s just one set that loops itself over and over with a few changes here and there.

Well from a filmmaking perspective, it is. Cuts are very well disguised to the point where the untrained eye will assume most of what they are seeing is a series of long camera shots. There are a lot of clever edits in this film that are masked with CGI and other tricks.

The music stinger from the game is present, with the addition of an orchestral track taken from the public domain, and that about rounds up the music. Audio is supplied with various sound effects that add to the mood of the scene. They are what they are, nothing more.

But the strength of the film lies in how it engages the audience. I am not implying that knowledge of the game and the anomalies is a must to full enjoy this film, but it will certainly go a long way in helping.

The camera lingers in spots where it needs to, foreshadowing an upcoming clue. My personal favourite - from both the movie and the game - is the security camera poster’s eyeballs following out main characters, affectionally called The Lost Man. Disappointingly the movie reuses anomalies - this doesn’t happen in the game until you’ve experienced all of them.

Additionally, the movie always seems to want to put an anomaly in each scene. In the game you can go through two or three loops without experiencing one, but the movie seems to want to use all the tricks up its sleeve as quickly as possible.

Having said all of that though, I still very much enjoyed this film. The wrap-around story might not be relatable for me, but the odd twist in the middle certainly did keep my attention, and witnessing the elements from the game come alive on film was an exciting experience.

PS: I really love the way the end credits appear in the film too!

CREEP-O-METER:

This is a very light horror film - perfect for beginners to the genre - where the creepiness lies more in the concept of the film than of the content of the film itself. There is a scene of blood dripping down walls, rats with human features and a child in danger.

GENRE Horror Mystery Thriller

DIRECTOR Genki Kawamura

STARRING Kazunari Ninomiya, Yamato Kochi, Naru Asanuma

ORIGINAL TITLE ８番出口

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Exit 8

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 16 August 2025

Leave a comment