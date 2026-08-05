After a violent car crash takes the life of Will - the oldest brother of a family whose grandfather was researching demonic possession and the infamous Book of the Dead - the surviving family members gather in their rundown family home to mourn his death.

But the incantation that awakes the demons has been spoken, and these demons want to get their revenge on this family and destroy an ancient relic that’s in their possession that can stop them.

The Evil Dead movies are supposed to fun. Big, dumb fun with silly humour and ridiculous gore. Sometime in the last decade when we got the Evil Dead remake and Evil Dead Rise , the spirit of the original trilogy seems to have been lost, replaced with a sense of cruelty and brutality that makes it feel more like a Terrifier film than the original Raimi classic.

I didn’t hate Rise , but I’ll be buggered if I can remember anything about it other than it being set in an apartment building. But I can still remember the first film fairly vividly, even though I’ve only watched it once when I was 16 years old, on a wintery Sunday morning so that I had the whole day to recover from the horror within.

In the end, I think we can agree the first movie was more goofy then scary, but a hell of a lot of fun.

Most of this movie is a lot of fun too. The opening scene with the two guys fishing is brutal, but a breathtaking way to start off. It sets the expectations early that the movie won’t hold any punches.

And if you’ve seen the movie and can remember the car scene with Joseph, Thya and Edgar, then you’ll agree the movie didn’t hold back at all. It’s honestly one of the more brutal scenes I’ve seen in a film, mostly down to the fact it was set in such a confined space with a highly emotional character who is incapable of protecting the person he should love the most. “His character development will be interesting,” I thought.

It would have been if we weren’t constantly reminded by everyone in the film that he is weak and pathetic, messy and lazy, incapable of finishing anything he starts. I’m not pointing any fingers at what generation he is supposed to represent as I think the movie does it fairly clearly for me.

So, Joseph kind of sucks. What about Alice, the mourning widow of Will? Well, she could be the most relatable character in the whole film. She’s trapped by the emotional abuse of her late husband, and that abuse continues from his family too, who can’t hide the fact they don’t like her and blame her for his death. We know this because they tell us this. Not very subtle at all.

We have a mother who constantly reminds us that her family is important - little does she really understand how messed up her family is, highlighted perfectly by the family grandmother who is clearly suffering Alzheimer's. The movie plays it as comic relief, but it’s just so out of place in every scene that it occurs. Clearly an attempt to bring some of the series’ classic humour to the title but it ends up falling flat - or “cringey” as the kids would say nowadays.

It’s when the movie decides to put the family bullshit in the back row and push the horror set pieces to the front, does it really shine. And shine bright it does.

My favourite scene of the movie involves Alice crawling towards the camera as it pans from the living room to the closet under the staircase. In the background Joseph is being absolutely destroyed by Edgar. He’s being throw around the room, smashing into anything that can break. It’s one long take, impressively choreographed (most likely using two or three sets of stuntmen to pull off) with things flying around in the background. It’s incredible.

And then, no more than a few minutes later, an equally impressive scene involves Alice and Polly (the mother) in the bathroom. Polly becomes possessed and chases Alice around the small bathroom dragging her seamlessly from the floor to the ceiling. Deep down inside I was hoping this wasn’t CGI, but rather the good-old-fashioned rotating room technique used in the 80s and 90s. I think I am right, but I would love to confirm that.

What that then means is when the CGI did kick in - the noticeable CGI - I was left utterly disappointed. That end scene… that ridiculous Terminator 2 end scene was just so awful that I felt let down by the film. I don’t like super gory films, but I was enjoying this, even if it was a bit too long.

But we didn’t need that scene at the end. We didn’t even need the chainsaw homage, in fact I thought the fact the movie used a lawn trimmer was a clever nod to the old chainsaw, a way of saying “we acknowledge the use of power tools, but we want to do something different!”

In the end I did feel sorry for Alice, and I was relieved she was finally rid of that family. But I was also very glad the movie was over. Lucky, I stuck around for the after-credit scene!

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Sébastien Vaniček

STARRING Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan

ORIGINAL TITLE Evil Dead Burn

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 9 July 2026

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