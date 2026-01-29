Set in the world of sexual harassment hell - also known to most people as Korea - a professor desperately wants to put on an exhibition that revolves around a mysterious wooden box.

Have a guess what is in this wooden box?

With the help of two graduate students - one of which is desperate to sleep with her while the other just wants to sleep with anyone who can make her successful - they navigate university politics, sexual tension, blackmail and possession to stage this art show that no-one will probably attend anyway.

If I was to say: “who really cares what is in the box?”, would it still make you curious enough to find out, or would you just heed my advice and skip this one?

Well, if you are reading this it means you are curious, so let’s continue.

There is a reason why I actively avoid modern Korean horror movies. And by modern, I am making reference to anything post-Train To Busan. Regardless of how many reviews of Korean movies I read or how many excited, breathless posts I come across that virtually fellate K-horror (who are you people?), I just find them incredibly dull and boring.

They’re pumping out the kind of horror movies that Hollywood produced a decade ago until they realised don’t want to watch shit like that - the obvious exception being The Ghost Game, but even that had its moments of eye-rolling crapiness.

This is a movie where all the men are sexual perverts and deviants, who think that every woman is available for their dick to be parked in, while the women are either a blend of subservient zombies or radically horny sexbots. But then, that only happens when the women are possessed by the spirit from the box.

If you can get over that, then unfortunately there isn’t much of a movie - let alone a horror movie - left over for you to enjoy.

At times while watching this movie, I thought I had accidentally popped on the latest episode of some K-drama series. Romantic side-stories, a missing child (or maybe its something more sinister - who knows?), backstabbing, plagiarism and a vegetarian turning into a meat eater.

Then there is the whispering. Is it a rule in horror movies that whispering is supposed to be scary? I don’t know about that anymore. I think it kind of peaked with Alma from the F.E.A.R video games personally.

As I sit here and think about things I want to say about this movie, I can help but let my mind sink to the gutter level of a 16 year old. The subtitle of the movie is “Cursed Box”. My sister uses the word box as a euphemism for vagina. Considering what happens to the men in this movie after they sleep with the woman, I am starting to think that the “cursed box” isn’t the wooden crate at the center of the art show, but indeed something else entirely. You get my drift.

And that’s about the most exciting thing I can think of about this movie. The end is a letdown, not because of what happens, but because of the elements that make up the ending aren’t explored or discussed in the movie until beyond the halfway point.

She’s a mother? Who would have ever thought? There was no clue about that until she drunken dials her ex (I lie, there is a blink and you’ll miss it moment in the intro) - which I initially mistook for her trying to arrange a booty call. That’s how much this movie doesn’t resemble a horror film that my mind instantly went in a different direction.

But I think your mind is already made up on this one. K-horror fans - the obsessive ones - seems to have this unwavering love of any Korean horror movie made. That means they’ll instantly like this film, regardless of how poor it is.

For the rest of us, give this a wide berth. I would rather watch The Divine Fury two more times than ever think about this film again.

CREEP-O-METER:

There is nothing here to really creep out a seasoned horror fan. Some ‘whispering’ is a bit creepy, as is the flickering lights, but the rest is just… boring.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Kim Ji-woon

STARRING Kim In-seo, Park Ye-ri, Shin Gi-hwan

ORIGINAL TITLE 뒤주

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Dwiju Cursed Box

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Korea

RELEASE DATE 28 March 2024

