Kayla misses her father, and with her mother about to remarry a playboy who is cheating on her, her best friend Priscilla suggests they turn to her dead father for help. Using a jailangkung, they manage to call a spirit from the dead, and her wish to break up her mother’s relationship appears to be granted.

However, when Priscilla ends up dead, Kayla’s behaviour begins to change. She appears to be possessed by a demon, and Father Thomas, a priest disillusioned with his faith in God, is tasked with performing an exorcism that will save her life.

On paper, the idea of this movie sounds brilliant, right? Except Catholic exorcism films are a dime-a-dozen and it’s a very crowded market to break into. This movie was 100% relying on the fact that it was Indonesia’s first ever Catholic exorcism film, and from my experience watching Indonesian horror, this is also one of the very rare Indonesian religious films that’s not Muslim based.

And of course, it’s “based on a true story” like every second Indonesian horror movie seems to be.

But once you get past the excitement of what this movie is, and trust me that won’t last long, what’s left is a very unsatisfying exorcism film that goes from 0 to exorcism in no time at all.

What do I mean by that? Well, let’s take the classic film The Exorcist as an example. The actual exorcism occurs at the end of the film, and its only after Father Karras and Father Merrin know what they’re dealing with and who the demon is that has infiltrated Regan’s body.

In this film though, we get two exorcisms performed on Kayla. One happens less than a week after she’s called the spirit, and the next one happens in what appears to be mere days after the first one.

This means the filmmaker has robbed the audience of the best part of a possession film - the actual possessions and the mischief the demon gets up to. In this movie we go from Kayla stabbing herself with a pencil to exorcism to Kayla playing tricks on Father Rendra as he is driving to exorcism again.

The demon possessing Kalya never gets to have any fun in this film before it’s defeated, unlike other Indonesian horror movies like that awful Mystic Singer (Sinden Gaib), meaning the audience never gets to appreciate what it can do and the power that it has. We don’t even find out the demon’s name until the first exorcism, meaning we are robbed of scenes of the priests doing research into the demon to discover why it’s so powerful.

Which is a real shame, because the actual possession scenes that are there are probably the best ever in modern Indonesian horror cinema. They aren’t overacted like in other films (looking at you again Mystic Singer).

This is a movie that I really wanted to like. But in the end the movie decided to focus more on Father Thomas and his backstory of wanting to abandon his faith, than of Kayla and her wicked possession. On a positive, that awesome actress from Sumala who plays the title character appears briefly in this film. She’s got a big career ahead of her.

I’ll give this one only 2 ghosts out of 5. There is far too much wasted potential here for it be rewarded with a higher score.

Genre Horror Thriller

Director Bobby Prasetyo

Starring Jerome Kurnia, Lukman Sardi, Lea Ciarachel

Original Title Kuasa Gelap

Alternative Title Dominion of Darkness

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 3 October 2024

